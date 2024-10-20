 Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman

Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

by Music-News.com on October 21, 2024

in News

Ozzy Osbourne has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – for a second time.

Ozzy was first inducted in 2006 as a member of Black Sabbath. His latest induction comes for his solo career, which started in 1980 after he was fired from the band he helped form.

Osbourne has become the 27th artist to be included more than once, joining luminaries such as John Lennon, Stevie Nicks and Neil Young.

He was awarded his honour by actor and Tenacious D frontman Jack Black, who described him as “the greatest frontman in the history of rock ‘n’ roll”.

Seated on a throne, Osbourne accepted his award to a standing ovation. “I can’t believe I’m here myself,” he said. “My fans have been so loyal to me over the years, I can’t thank them enough.”

Osbourne is battling Parkinson’s disease, in addition to other medical issues, which have prevented him from performing live in recent years.

However, he did kick off the performance of an onstage tribute by screaming “All aboard!” before the band launched into Crazy Train.

Other inductees this year are: Kool & the Gang, Mary J Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Dave Matthews Band, the late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, the late Alexis Korner, the late John Mayall and the late Big Mama Thornton.

