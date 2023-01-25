Pantera Dumped From Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Ring - Noise11.com

German music festivals Rock Im Ring and Rock Am Ring has dumped Pantera from the festival following outrage over Phil Anselmo’s ongoing racism.

The festival tweeted, “The band Pantera will not perform at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2023 as announced”. The statement continued, “In the last few weeks we have had many intensive discussions with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans, continued to deal with the criticism together and decided to remove the band from the program”.

Die Band Pantera wird nicht wie angekündigt bei Rock am Ring und Rock im Park 2023 auftreten. pic.twitter.com/oMNrWo8HT6 — Rock am Ring (@rockamring) January 23, 2023

Anselmo is on record videoed making the nazi salute and taking about “white power”. After pressure, Anselmo made an unapology, not saying he was sorry for what he said but that old chestnut about being “sorry if you were offended”.

Pantera will play their first show back together with Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown plus guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX)in Japan on 25 March.

