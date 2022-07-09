Paolo Nutini Debuts At No 1 In The UK - Noise11.com

Paolo Nutini scores his third UK Number 1 album with Last Night in the Bittersweet.





Nutini’s fourth studio album, and first release in eight years, becomes his third to top the Official Albums Chart. Paolo previously enjoyed Number 1s with 2009’s Sunny Side Up and 2014 release Caustic Love. Last Night in the Bittersweet also proves the most-purchased physical LP of the week, topping the Official Vinyl Albums Chart in the process.



This week’s second-highest new entry comes courtesy of Floridian rockers Shinedown, with their seventh studio album Planet Zero at Number 4. It becomes the band’s – comprising Brent Smith, Barry Kerch, Zach Myers and Eric Bass – first-ever UK Top 5 record, after 2018’s Attention Attention peaked at Number 8.



Founding UB40 members Ali Campbell and Astro see their latest release Unprecedented chart at Number 8. The British reggae legends’ collection of covers and newly-penned tracks was initially scheduled for release late last year, but was postponed following Astro’s passing in November 2021.



Elvis Presley’s ELV1S – 30 NUMBER 1 HITS collection continues its ascent on the Official Albums Chart as it breaks back into the Top 20 (12). Having originally topped the chart upon its initial release in 2002, the record’s rise is thanks in large part to Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic Elvis, currently screening in cinemas.



Pop-rock quartet Imagine Dragons, comprising Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman, score their sixth UK Top 40 album with Mercury – Acts 1 and 2 (16).



Following her show-stopping BST Hyde Park dates last weekend, Adele’s 30 vaults 49 places up the chart (25). Meanwhile, 30-year-old British hip-hop artist Pak-Man scores his first-ever UK Top 40 album with Big Pakachino (37).



Finally, Nick Cave’s spoken-word LP Seven Psalms, which sees him once again work with long-time collaborator Warren Ellis, lands the Australian singer-songwriter a new entry at Number 39.

