 Paolo Nutini Debuts At No 1 In The UK - Noise11.com
Paolo Nutini photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paolo Nutini photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paolo Nutini Debuts At No 1 In The UK

by Music-News.com on July 9, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Paolo Nutini scores his third UK Number 1 album with Last Night in the Bittersweet.

Nutini’s fourth studio album, and first release in eight years, becomes his third to top the Official Albums Chart. Paolo previously enjoyed Number 1s with 2009’s Sunny Side Up and 2014 release Caustic Love. Last Night in the Bittersweet also proves the most-purchased physical LP of the week, topping the Official Vinyl Albums Chart in the process.

This week’s second-highest new entry comes courtesy of Floridian rockers Shinedown, with their seventh studio album Planet Zero at Number 4. It becomes the band’s – comprising Brent Smith, Barry Kerch, Zach Myers and Eric Bass – first-ever UK Top 5 record, after 2018’s Attention Attention peaked at Number 8. 

Founding UB40 members Ali Campbell and Astro see their latest release Unprecedented chart at Number 8. The British reggae legends’ collection of covers and newly-penned tracks was initially scheduled for release late last year, but was postponed following Astro’s passing in November 2021. 

Elvis Presley’s ELV1S – 30 NUMBER 1 HITS collection continues its ascent on the Official Albums Chart as it breaks back into the Top 20 (12). Having originally topped the chart upon its initial release in 2002, the record’s rise is thanks in large part to Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic Elvis, currently screening in cinemas. 

Pop-rock quartet Imagine Dragons, comprising Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman, score their sixth UK Top 40 album with Mercury – Acts 1 and 2 (16).

Following her show-stopping BST Hyde Park dates last weekend, Adele’s 30 vaults 49 places up the chart (25). Meanwhile, 30-year-old British hip-hop artist Pak-Man scores his first-ever UK Top 40 album with Big Pakachino (37). 

Finally, Nick Cave’s spoken-word LP Seven Psalms, which sees him once again work with long-time collaborator Warren Ellis, lands the Australian singer-songwriter a new entry at Number 39.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Start Work On Next Album

The Killers will release a new album next year.

14 hours ago
Kate Miller-Heidke at the Palais Theatre St Kilda 8 July 2022 photo by Mandarine Montgomery supplied by Frontier Touring
Kate Miller-Heidke Performs Kate Bush’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ In Stunning Return To Live Music

After two years of delays due to Covid, Kate Miller-Heidke has kicked off her ‘Child In Reverse’ tour with fans finally able to experience the new album live as well as a few surprises.

1 day ago
Kesha
Kesha Clarifies Her Sexy Ghost Story

Kesha has played down her claim that she once had sex with a ghost.

4 days ago
Paolo Nutini photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paolo Nutini Performs At Montreux Jazz Festival

The 56th edition of the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival is officially underway, with crowds flocking to the Lake Geneva shoreline for 16 days of unmissable music. Returning to full capacity for the first time in two years, Montreux is back with its biggest line-up yet, including performances from the likes of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Stormzy, Diana Ross and many more.

5 days ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Music From Ellie Goulding Coming

Ellie Goulding is set to launch her next chapter with the Big Sean duet 'Easy Lover'.

6 days ago
george Polyserena
Tyrone and Katie Noonan To Perform Their george Album ‘Polyserena’

Tyrone and Katie Noonan will perform their first george album ‘Polyserena’ album live around Australia to mark the 20th anniversary of the release.

6 days ago
Tristan Goodall of The Audreys photo by Ros OGorman
Rest In Peace: Tristan Goodall of The Audrey at Age 48

We are shocked and saddened to report the passing of Tristan Goodall from The Audreys at age 48.

6 days ago