 Paul Hester Remembered 21 Years On From Crowded House Drummer's Passing - Noise11.com
Paul Hester courtesy Peter Green archives

Paul Hester courtesy Peter Green archives

Paul Hester Remembered 21 Years On From Crowded House Drummer’s Passing

by Paul Cashmere on March 26, 2026

in News,Noise Pro

Two decades on, the legacy of Paul Hester, the charismatic heartbeat of Crowded House, continues to resonate through Australian music history and the memories of those who shared his stage and spirit.

by Paul Cashmere

Twenty-one years after his death on 26 March 2005, Paul Hester remains one of the most distinctive and beloved figures in Australian music. Best known as the drummer and co-founding member of Crowded House, Hester’s contribution extended far beyond rhythm, his personality, humour and creative instincts shaping the identity of one of the country’s most successful bands.

Born in Melbourne on 8 January 1959, Hester was drawn to music early, encouraged by his mother, a jazz drummer. By his late teens he was immersed in the local scene, performing in bands including Thunder and Edges before co-founding Deckchairs Overboard. His move to Sydney in the early 1980s placed him in a fertile creative environment, where he crossed paths with artists including Deborah Conway and developed a reputation as both a skilled player and an engaging performer.

Hester’s national profile rose sharply when he joined Split Enz in 1983, stepping into a band already central to Australasian pop history. His tenure was brief but pivotal, contributing to the final phase of the group alongside Neil Finn and Tim Finn. When Split Enz dissolved in 1984, Hester and Neil Finn moved quickly to form a new project that would evolve into Crowded House.

With bassist Nick Seymour, the band established a sound that blended melodic sophistication with understated pop sensibility. Their 1986 self-titled debut album introduced them globally, followed by a string of releases including Temple Of Low Men, Woodface and Together Alone. Across these records, Hester’s drumming provided both structure and subtlety, his feel as important as his technique.

Beyond the music, Hester became integral to the band’s onstage identity. His comedic timing and spontaneous audience interaction were central to Crowded House performances, helping define their live reputation. Within the celebrated Finn-Seymour-Hester line-up, there was a looseness and warmth that translated into enduring fan connection.

By the mid-1990s, however, the pressures of international touring began to take a toll. Hester left the band during a 1994 US tour, choosing to return to Australia and prioritise family life. He would reunite with Crowded House for their iconic 1996 farewell concert on the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House, a performance that remains one of the defining moments in Australian live music.

In the years that followed, Hester’s career broadened. He became a familiar media presence through radio appearances and television, including his ABC series Hessie’s Shed, which showcased both his musical versatility and comedic instincts. He also hosted The MAX Sessions, curating intimate performances that brought artists and audiences closer together.

Musically, he continued to explore new directions. His band Largest Living Things allowed him to step forward as a songwriter and frontman, while later projects including Tarmac Adam reconnected him with Nick Seymour. His session work and collaborations extended across the Australian industry, reflecting a musician respected by peers across genres.

A recently surfaced archival recording, filmed at The Continental in Prahran on 31 October 1997, captures Hester with Largest Living Things performing The Beast In Me. While only partial video survives, the full audio remains, offering a rare glimpse into a project Hester held close. According to Crowded House historian Peter Green, the band was as meaningful to Hester as any of his earlier work, a space where he could explore new creative territory with trusted collaborators.

Green reflects that the passage of time has not diminished Hester’s presence.

Memories from tours, performances and moments of shared humour continue to resonate, particularly from the Crowded House years. Those recollections underline the sense of loss, but also the enduring connection audiences and musicians still feel.

Hester died in Melbourne at the age of 46, after a period of depression known to those close to him. His passing prompted tributes across the industry, including a performance of Better Be Home Soon by Neil Finn at the 2005 ARIA Awards. In the years since, his legacy has been formally recognised, including his induction with Crowded House into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2016 and the naming of the Paul Hester Walk in Elwood.

More broadly, his influence is embedded in the success of Crowded House, a band that has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and continues to attract new audiences. Their 2007 album Time On Earth was dedicated to Hester, a gesture that acknowledged both his musical contribution and his personal impact.

Check out the Peter Green archives here

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