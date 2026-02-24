Amplified The Exquisite Rock And Rage Of Chrissy Amphlett Returns To Melbourne - Noise11.com

The riveting tribute to the legendary Divinyls frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett returns to the Melbourne stage for a strictly limited five show season this March.

by Paul Cashmere

The electric spirit of one of the greatest performers in Australian music history is set to ignite the Comedy Theatre next month. Amplified: The Exquisite Rock And Rage Of Chrissy Amphlett will return to Melbourne for a strictly limited run of five shows, beginning on 19 March. This deeply personal production serves as a powerful celebration of the life, the music, and the uncompromising fire of the late Chrissy Amphlett.

Fronting the show is the acclaimed Sheridan Harbridge, known for her standout work in My Brilliant Career and Prima Facie. Harbridge leads a raucous four piece band under the guidance of musical director Glenn Moorhouse, who previously worked on Hedwig And The Angry Inch. Together, they channel the raw energy and the iconic rock and roll rasp that made Chrissy Amphlett a household name around the globe.

The production, directed and co created by Sarah Goodes, traces the meteoric rise of Chrissy Amphlett from her beginnings in Geelong to her status as a global rock icon. As the audacious frontwoman of Divinyls, she broke through the barriers of a male dominated industry, moving from the sticky carpets of suburban Australian pubs to the peak of the international charts. Her stage presence, often defined by the subversive use of a school uniform, combined vulnerability with a fierce, unapologetic power that reshaped the Australian musical landscape.

This particular production holds a unique connection to the artist herself. Amplified draws its primary inspiration from a one woman show that Chrissy Amphlett had been developing prior to her passing in 2013. Director Sarah Goodes was eventually approached by Chrissy’s husband and frequent collaborator, Charley Drayton, along with close friends, to bring that original vision to life. The result is a show that weaves together anecdotes, myths, and the timeless music of Divinyls to capture the essence of an artist who remains an inspiration to generations.

Born Christine Joy Amphlett in Geelong in 1959, the singer was destined for the spotlight. She worked as a child model from the age of three, a job she later noted helped provide for her family. By the time she was 17, she was already pushing boundaries, appearing in the R-rated musical Let My People Come. Music, however, would be her primary legacy.

In 1980, after meeting guitarist Mark McEntee at a concert at the Sydney Opera House, Divinyls were born. The band became a powerhouse of the 1980s and 1990s, releasing six albums and reaching the pinnacle of success with the 1990 hit I Touch Myself. The track reached number one in Australia, the top five in the United States, and the top ten in the United Kingdom. Their impact was formally recognised in 2006 when Divinyls were inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame.

Beyond the rock stage, Chrissy Amphlett was a formidable actress. She made her film debut in the 1982 classic Monkey Grip and later shared the stage with a young Russell Crowe in the 1988 production of Blood Brothers. Perhaps her most celebrated theatrical role was her portrayal of Judy Garland in The Boy From Oz, starring alongside Todd McKenney. While the Broadway version featured Isabel Keating and Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Amphlett reclaimed the role for the successful Australian arena spectacular.

The journey of Chrissy Amphlett was also one of immense personal courage. In 2007, she publicly revealed she was living with multiple sclerosis, and in 2010, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Because of her MS, she was unable to undergo standard radiation or chemotherapy treatments. She passed away in Manhattan in 2013 at the age of 53, leaving behind a legacy that continues to grow.

In Melbourne, her impact is immortalised in Amphlett Lane, a city laneway named in her honour that features commemorative artworks. Following her passing, the I Touch Myself Project was launched by her family and Cancer Council NSW, featuring a cover of the famous song by artists including Olivia Newton-John and Sarah Blasko to promote breast cancer awareness.

This production of Amplified premiered at UMAC in Melbourne in June 2025 before a sold out season at Sydney’s Belvoir St Theatre. After travelling to Ballarat and her hometown of Geelong, the show returns to Melbourne for this special season at the Comedy Theatre. As director Sarah Goodes notes, the production aims to reach for the intoxicating spell that Chrissy Amphlett cast on her audience, ensuring her music and story continue to vibrate through the Australian consciousness.

Tickets for the Melbourne season are on sale now.

19 March, Melbourne, Comedy Theatre

20 March, Melbourne, Comedy Theatre

21 March, Melbourne, Comedy Theatre

22 March, Melbourne, Comedy Theatre

