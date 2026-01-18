Split Enz Reunite For Forever Enz Tour As Second Melbourne Show Added For May 2026 - Noise11.com

Split Enz will return to Australian stages in May 2026 for their first full tour in almost two decades, confirming the Forever Enz Tour as one of the most significant live events on the local music calendar next year. With overwhelming demand already evident, the first Melbourne show has sold out and a second date has now been added at Rod Laver Arena.

The tour reunites Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie, marking a rare opportunity to see the core creative forces behind one of Australasia’s most influential bands perform together again. The last time Split Enz appeared live on Australian soil was at the Sound Relief concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2009, an event that placed them alongside the country’s most important artists in a moment of national significance.

Formed in Auckland in 1972 before relocating to Australia in 1975, Split Enz emerged as a band that reshaped expectations for Antipodean music on the world stage. Their early years were defined by theatrical presentation and adventurous arrangements, elements that set them apart as they built a devoted following across New Zealand and Australia. By the late 1970s and early 1980s, the band had evolved into a chart-dominating force without losing its distinctive character.

The Forever Enz Tour arrives at a moment of renewed focus on the band’s legacy. This year marks the 50th anniversary of their debut album Mental Notes, a release that introduced audiences to their unique blend of art rock and melodic songwriting. Mental Notes, alongside the band’s full catalogue, is being revisited through the Enzyclopedia re-release series, reaffirming the depth and durability of the Split Enz body of work.

Across their recording career, Split Enz delivered a run of songs that have become embedded in Australian and New Zealand popular culture. Tracks such as I Got You, I See Red, Message To My Girl, History Never Repeats, One Step Ahead and Six Months On A Leaky Boat remain staples of radio and live performance. Their 1980 album True Colours proved a defining moment, achieving 5x platinum certification in Australia and selling more than 350,000 copies, while also establishing the band internationally.

Split Enz were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005, recognition of a career that influenced generations of songwriters and performers. Members of the band went on to shape the musical landscape through projects including Crowded House, Finn Brothers, Schnell Fenster and other influential acts, extending the Split Enz creative lineage well beyond the band’s original lifespan.

The Forever Enz Tour will open in Melbourne with shows on Wednesday 13 May and the newly added Thursday 14 May at Rod Laver Arena. From there, the tour continues to Sydney, Perth and Adelaide, with multiple dates already selling strongly. Split Enz will also appear as headliners at Bluesfest 2026, reinforcing the scale of their return to live performance.

The live line-up will feature Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie, joined by Matt Eccles on drums and James Milne on bass. For long-time fans and newer listeners alike, the tour represents a rare chance to experience the songs that defined an era, performed by the artists who created them.

With demand already outstripping supply in several cities, the Forever Enz Tour stands as a landmark moment in Australian touring for 2026.

SPLIT ENZ

FOREVER ENZ TOUR

AUSTRALIA 2026

Wednesday 13 May, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena SOLD OUT

Thursday 14 May, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena NEW SHOW

Monday 18 May, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre SOLD OUT

Tuesday 19 May, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre NEW SHOW

Friday 22 May, Perth, RAC Arena

Monday 25 May, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

General public tickets on sale Thursday 22 January, 12pm local

Artist Presale: Tuesday 20 January, 11am to Thursday 22 January, 11am local

Mastercard Presale: Tuesday 20 January, 11am to Thursday 22 January, 11am local

Live Nation Presale: Wednesday 21 January, 11am to Thursday 22 January, 11am local

All times are local.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)