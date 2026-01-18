 Split Enz Reunite For Forever Enz Tour As Second Melbourne Show Added For May 2026 - Noise11.com
Split Enz at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 11 June 2006

Split Enz at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 11 June 2006

Split Enz Reunite For Forever Enz Tour As Second Melbourne Show Added For May 2026

by Paul Cashmere on January 19, 2026

in News

Split Enz will return to Australian stages in May 2026 for their first full tour in almost two decades, confirming the Forever Enz Tour as one of the most significant live events on the local music calendar next year. With overwhelming demand already evident, the first Melbourne show has sold out and a second date has now been added at Rod Laver Arena.

The tour reunites Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie, marking a rare opportunity to see the core creative forces behind one of Australasia’s most influential bands perform together again. The last time Split Enz appeared live on Australian soil was at the Sound Relief concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2009, an event that placed them alongside the country’s most important artists in a moment of national significance.

Formed in Auckland in 1972 before relocating to Australia in 1975, Split Enz emerged as a band that reshaped expectations for Antipodean music on the world stage. Their early years were defined by theatrical presentation and adventurous arrangements, elements that set them apart as they built a devoted following across New Zealand and Australia. By the late 1970s and early 1980s, the band had evolved into a chart-dominating force without losing its distinctive character.

The Forever Enz Tour arrives at a moment of renewed focus on the band’s legacy. This year marks the 50th anniversary of their debut album Mental Notes, a release that introduced audiences to their unique blend of art rock and melodic songwriting. Mental Notes, alongside the band’s full catalogue, is being revisited through the Enzyclopedia re-release series, reaffirming the depth and durability of the Split Enz body of work.

Across their recording career, Split Enz delivered a run of songs that have become embedded in Australian and New Zealand popular culture. Tracks such as I Got You, I See Red, Message To My Girl, History Never Repeats, One Step Ahead and Six Months On A Leaky Boat remain staples of radio and live performance. Their 1980 album True Colours proved a defining moment, achieving 5x platinum certification in Australia and selling more than 350,000 copies, while also establishing the band internationally.

Split Enz were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005, recognition of a career that influenced generations of songwriters and performers. Members of the band went on to shape the musical landscape through projects including Crowded House, Finn Brothers, Schnell Fenster and other influential acts, extending the Split Enz creative lineage well beyond the band’s original lifespan.

The Forever Enz Tour will open in Melbourne with shows on Wednesday 13 May and the newly added Thursday 14 May at Rod Laver Arena. From there, the tour continues to Sydney, Perth and Adelaide, with multiple dates already selling strongly. Split Enz will also appear as headliners at Bluesfest 2026, reinforcing the scale of their return to live performance.

The live line-up will feature Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie, joined by Matt Eccles on drums and James Milne on bass. For long-time fans and newer listeners alike, the tour represents a rare chance to experience the songs that defined an era, performed by the artists who created them.

With demand already outstripping supply in several cities, the Forever Enz Tour stands as a landmark moment in Australian touring for 2026.

SPLIT ENZ
FOREVER ENZ TOUR
AUSTRALIA 2026
Wednesday 13 May, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena SOLD OUT
Thursday 14 May, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena NEW SHOW
Monday 18 May, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre SOLD OUT
Tuesday 19 May, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre NEW SHOW
Friday 22 May, Perth, RAC Arena
Monday 25 May, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

General public tickets on sale Thursday 22 January, 12pm local
Artist Presale: Tuesday 20 January, 11am to Thursday 22 January, 11am local
Mastercard Presale: Tuesday 20 January, 11am to Thursday 22 January, 11am local
Live Nation Presale: Wednesday 21 January, 11am to Thursday 22 January, 11am local

All times are local.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

You Am I exhibition display at the Australian Music Vault
You Am I Celebrated With New Australian Music Vault Display

The Australian Music Vault has launched a major new display celebrating You Am I, the influential Australian rock band whose 2025 induction into the ARIA Hall Of Fame marks a significant milestone in a career that has shaped the sound of modern Australian music. The exhibition showcases rare archival posters, early media releases and original Juke Magazine clippings from the 1990s, alongside a contemporary photography series by Melbourne photographer Laura May Grogan. The result offers a detailed look at the group's early journey, their evolution and their enduring impact on Australian culture.

November 19, 2025
The Church release new single Sacred Echoes Part Two ahead of Australian tour
The Church Release New Single ‘Sacred Echoes (Part Two)’ Ahead Of National Tour

The Church, one of Australia's most enduring and imaginative musical forces, have returned with a brand-new single, ‘Sacred Echoes (Part Two)'. Arriving just as the band prepare to embark on a national Australian tour revisiting four decades of remarkable music, the track captures The Church in full cinematic flight, bending mood, melody, and atmosphere into something both otherworldly and deeply human.

November 7, 2025
Robert Taylor of Dragon performing live in the late 1970s
Robert Taylor, Dragon Guitarist, Dies Aged 74

Robert MacLean Taylor, the gifted New Zealand guitarist who helped shape the sound of one of Australasia's greatest rock bands, Dragon, has died. His passing, announced in early November 2025, marks the loss of one of the last surviving members of the band's classic 1970s lineup, and a musician whose work bridged the golden eras of New Zealand and Australian rock.

November 4, 2025
Jet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jet To Be Inducted Into ARIA Hall of Fame Ahead of …

Jet will be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2023 and so they should … eventually … but not just yet.

September 20, 2023
Neil Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Crowded House To Be Inducted Into ARIA Hall of Fame

The work of Crowded House will finally be recognised by the Australian music industry with the band is inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in November.

September 5, 2016
Tina Arena, Noise11, music news
Tina Arena To Be Inducted Into ARIA Hall of Fame

Tina Arena’s 38 year career will finally be recognised by ARIA this year when Tina is inducted into the ARIA Hall of Hall.

October 25, 2015
John Schumann of Redgum, music news, noise11.com
Redgum ‘I Was Only 19’ Not Included In Sounds of Australia Archives

The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia includes a speech by Robert Menzies, the vegemite jingle and even the sound of a Lyrebird as well as songs by Men At Work, Kylie Minogue and Cold Chisel but it does not include the historic classic ‘I Was Only 19’ by Redgum.

September 2, 2015