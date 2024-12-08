Paul McCartney Is In The Money … Quite Literally - Noise11.com

The Royal Mint in the UK has put Paul McCartney quite literally in the money. For the first time, Sir Paul McCartney has authorised a set of official coins in his name.

The McCartney £5 coins range from a £15.50 ($AU30.00) uncirculated coin through to the most expensive 2oz Gold Proof coin for £5,890 ($AU11,725).

The Royal Mint calls the McCartney coins “A well-deserved accolade. The first time we have celebrated Paul McCartney’s iconic career on a UK coin”.

“Features a numismatic homage to Paul McCartney’s career, with artwork that includes his signature and iconic Höfner bass alongside his legendary ‘Magic Piano’.”

“This coin is an official release produced in partnership with MPL Communications”.

Head here to grab a coin https://www.royalmint.com/shop/limited-editions/music-legends/paul-mccartney/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

