Paul McCartney Is In The Money … Quite Literally - Noise11.com

The Royal Mint in the UK has put Paul McCartney quite literally in the money. For the first time, Sir Paul McCartney has authorised a set of official coins in his name.
The McCartney £5 coins range from a £15.50 ($AU30.00) uncirculated coin through to the most expensive 2oz Gold Proof coin for £5,890 ($AU11,725).
The Royal Mint calls the McCartney coins “A well-deserved accolade. The first time we have celebrated Paul McCartney’s iconic career on a UK coin”.
“Features a numismatic homage to Paul McCartney’s career, with artwork that includes his signature and iconic Höfner bass alongside his legendary ‘Magic Piano’.”
“This coin is an official release produced in partnership with MPL Communications”.
Head here to grab a coin https://www.royalmint.com/shop/limited-editions/music-legends/paul-mccartney/
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook