 Paul McCartney Is In The Money … Quite Literally - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney UK coin 2024

Paul McCartney UK coin 2024

Paul McCartney Is In The Money … Quite Literally

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2024

in News

The Royal Mint in the UK has put Paul McCartney quite literally in the money. For the first time, Sir Paul McCartney has authorised a set of official coins in his name.

The McCartney £5 coins range from a £15.50 ($AU30.00) uncirculated coin through to the most expensive 2oz Gold Proof coin for £5,890 ($AU11,725).

The Royal Mint calls the McCartney coins “A well-deserved accolade. The first time we have celebrated Paul McCartney’s iconic career on a UK coin”.

“Features a numismatic homage to Paul McCartney’s career, with artwork that includes his signature and iconic Höfner bass alongside his legendary ‘Magic Piano’.”

“This coin is an official release produced in partnership with MPL Communications”.

Head here to grab a coin https://www.royalmint.com/shop/limited-editions/music-legends/paul-mccartney/

