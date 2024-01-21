 Paul McCartney Premieres New 4K Video of ‘Mamunia’ - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney Band On The Run

Paul McCartney Premieres New 4K Video of ‘Mamunia’

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2024

in News

Paul McCartney has premiered a new 4K upgrade for the video of the ‘Band on the Run’ song ‘Mamunia’ ahead of the 50th anniversary release of the album.

‘Mamunia’ was track one on side two of the original album in 1973. Paul wrote the song with wife Linda in Marrakesh in early 1973. It was the first song recorded for the Band on the Run album in Lagos, Nigeria in September, 1973.

The 50th anniversary edition of Band on the Run is due 3 February 2024. Wings’ classic ‘Band On the Run’ will be reissued in 2024 to mark the 50th anniversary of the album’s release in November 1973. The new edition will have a bonus disc are early rough mixes of versions created in 1973 of the entire album.

The ‘Underdubbed Mixes’ were done by Geoff Emerick and do not feature any of the orchestral overdubs created by Tony Visconti, who said in his 2007 biography that he did them in two when he was very tired.

The tracklisting for the “Underdubbed” album differences to the final release. The order is the same as the original analogue tapes of the album.

Also. ‘Helen Wheels’ is incorporated back into the album. ‘Helen Wheels’ was released as a single on 26 October 1973 but was left off the British version of the album. It was included on the original Australian and American pressings. When the album was released as a CD in Australia and America, ‘Helen Wheels’ is not listed in the tracklisting but comes up as a hidden track at track 8, with ‘Picasso’s Last Words’ and ‘Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five; incorrectly numbered on the cover as tracks 8 and 9 instead of the action 9 and 10.

• LP 1 or CD 1: Band on the Run (US version)
1. Band on the Run
2. Jet
3. Bluebird
4. Mrs. Vandebilt
5. Let Me Roll It
6. Mamunia
7. No Words
8. Helen Wheels
9. Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to Me)
10. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

• LP 2 or CD 2: Underdubbed MIxes
1. Band on the Run
2. Mamunia
3. No Words
4. Jet
5. Bluebird
6. Mrs. Vandebilt
7. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
8. Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to Me)
9. Let Me Roll It

