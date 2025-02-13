Paul McCartney Throws A Few Rarities into Second Bowery NYC Show - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has performed for a second night at the 575 capacity The Bowery in New York City with a few surprises for night two.

‘Flaming Pie’ was last performed in concert in 2009. McCartney often plays it at soundcheck for fans. ‘Every Night’ was performed for the first time since 2017.

Paul McCartney is using The Bowery as warm-up shows for his appearance on the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The setlist for Bowery show two 12 Feb 2025 was:

Can’t Buy Me Love

Flaming Pie

Got to Get You Into My Life

Let Me Roll It

Getting Better

Let ‘Em In

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Every Night

I’ve Just Seen a Face

Love Me Do

Blackbird

Come On to Me

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Drive My Car

Get Back

Now and Then

Lady Madonna

Let It Be

Hey Jude

Golden Slumbers

Carry That Weight

The End

