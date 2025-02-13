Paul McCartney Throws A Few Rarities into Second Bowery NYC Show - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has performed for a second night at the 575 capacity The Bowery in New York City with a few surprises for night two.
‘Flaming Pie’ was last performed in concert in 2009. McCartney often plays it at soundcheck for fans. ‘Every Night’ was performed for the first time since 2017.
Paul McCartney is using The Bowery as warm-up shows for his appearance on the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live this weekend.
The setlist for Bowery show two 12 Feb 2025 was:
Can’t Buy Me Love
Flaming Pie
Got to Get You Into My Life
Let Me Roll It
Getting Better
Let ‘Em In
My Valentine
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
Every Night
I’ve Just Seen a Face
Love Me Do
Blackbird
Come On to Me
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
Drive My Car
Get Back
Now and Then
Lady Madonna
Let It Be
Hey Jude
Golden Slumbers
Carry That Weight
The End
