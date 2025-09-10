 Paul McCartney Announces WINGS, a Definitive ‘Best Of’ Collection with Exclusive Dolby Atmos Blu-ray Audio - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney Announces WINGS, a Definitive ‘Best Of’ Collection with Exclusive Dolby Atmos Blu-ray Audio

by Noise11.com on September 10, 2025

in News

Paul McCartney has today announced WINGS, a career-spanning ‘best of’ compilation celebrating his work with Wings. The collection will be available in multiple formats, including a McCartney and SDE-exclusive Blu-ray Audio edition featuring Dolby Atmos mixes, set for release on 7 November 2025 via Capitol/UMe.

Unlike the 2001 compilation Wingspan, this new collection focuses exclusively on Wings material—both album tracks and non-album singles—omitting adjacent solo hits and selections from Ram. Notably, classics like Another Day and Coming Up, as well as the US No. 1 Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey, are not included.

Spanning 32 tracks across 3LP, 2CD, and Blu-ray formats, WINGS draws from all seven Wings studio albums—Wild Life, Red Rose Speedway, Band on the Run, Venus and Mars, At the Speed of Sound, London Town, and Back to the Egg—and key singles including Hi Hi Hi, Junior’s Farm, Live and Let Die, Mull of Kintyre and Goodnight Tonight. The compilation also features the rare track Soily, presented in its One Hand Clapping form, a standout rocker without a proper studio version.

The McCartney & SDE-exclusive Blu-ray Audio is expected to be a highlight for collectors and audiophiles. For the first time, Wings tracks are available on a physical product in Dolby Atmos, with mixes by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard. Seventeen of the tracks are previously unreleased in this format, including selections from London Town and Back to the Egg.

Blu-ray Audio streams include:
Dolby Atmos Mix (48/24)
5.1 Surround Mix (48/24)
Hi-Res Stereo Mixes (96/24)

The exclusive Blu-ray comes in a ‘softpack’ with a 16-page booklet and is only available via the SDE shop and Paul McCartney’s official online store.
Other formats, including the 3LP, 2CD, single CD, and single LP, are available via The Sound of Vinyl in both the UK and USA.

Track Listings

McCartney & SDE Exclusive Blu-ray Audio
All tracks in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround, and 96/24 stereo
Band on the Run (2010 Remaster)
Hi, Hi, Hi (2018 Remaster)*
Silly Love Songs (2014 Remaster)*
Letting Go (2014 Remaster)
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five (2010 Remaster)
Live and Let Die (2018 Remaster)
Mamunia (2010 Remaster)
Junior’s Farm (2014 Remaster)*
Helen Wheels (2022 Remaster)
Some People Never Know (2018 Remaster)*
Let ’Em In (2014 Remaster)*
Get on the Right Thing (2018 Remaster)
Jet (2010 Remaster)
My Love (2018 Remaster)
Call Me Back Again (2014 Remaster)
Getting Closer (2022 Remaster)*
Listen to What the Man Said (2014 Remaster)
I’ve Had Enough (2022 Remaster)*
Love Is Strange (2018 Remaster)*
London Town (2022 Remaster)*
Arrow Through Me (2016 Remaster)*
Venus and Mars/Rock Show (2022 Remaster)
She’s My Baby (2014 Remaster)*
Bluebird (2010 Remaster)
Deliver Your Children (2022 Remaster)*
Let Me Roll It (2010 Remaster)
Mull of Kintyre (2016 Remaster)*
Wild Life (2018 Remaster)*
C Moon (2018 Remaster)*
With a Little Luck (2018 Remaster)*
Soily (from One Hand Clapping) (2024)
Goodnight Tonight (2016 Remaster)*
*First time in Dolby Atmos

3LP Vinyl
LP1
Side 1
Band on the Run (2010 Remaster)
Hi, Hi, Hi (2018 Remaster)
Silly Love Songs (2014 Remaster)
Letting Go (2014 Remaster)
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five (2010 Remaster)

Side 2
Live and Let Die (2018 Remaster)
Mamunia (2010 Remaster)
Junior’s Farm (2014 Remaster)
Helen Wheels (2022 Remaster)
Some People Never Know (2018 Remaster)

LP2
Side 3
Let ’Em In (2014 Remaster)
Get on the Right Thing (2018 Remaster)
Jet (2010 Remaster)
My Love (2018 Remaster)
Call Me Back Again (2014 Remaster)

Side 4
Getting Closer (2022 Remaster)
Listen to What the Man Said (2014 Remaster)
I’ve Had Enough (2022 Remaster)
Love Is Strange (2018 Remaster)
London Town (2022 Remaster)
Arrow Through Me (2016 Remaster)

LP3
Side 5
Venus and Mars/Rock Show (2022 Remaster)
She’s My Baby (2014 Remaster)
Bluebird (2010 Remaster)
Deliver Your Children (2022 Remaster)
Let Me Roll It (2010 Remaster)
Mull of Kintyre (2016 Remaster)

Side 6
Wild Life (2018 Remaster)
C Moon (2018 Remaster)
With a Little Luck (2018 Remaster)
Soily (from One Hand Clapping)
Goodnight Tonight (2016 Remaster)

2CD Edition

CD1
Band on the Run (2010 Remaster)
Hi, Hi, Hi (2018 Remaster)
Silly Love Songs (2014 Remaster)
Letting Go (2014 Remaster)
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five (2010 Remaster)
Live and Let Die (2018 Remaster)
Mamunia (2010 Remaster)
Junior’s Farm (2014 Remaster)
Helen Wheels (2022 Remaster)
Some People Never Know (2018 Remaster)
Let ’Em In (2014 Remaster)
Get on the Right Thing (2018 Remaster)
Jet (2010 Remaster)
My Love (2018 Remaster)
Call Me Back Again (2014 Remaster)

CD2
Getting Closer (2022 Remaster)
Listen to What the Man Said (2014 Remaster)
I’ve Had Enough (2022 Remaster)
Love Is Strange (2018 Remaster)
London Town (2022 Remaster)
Arrow Through Me (2016 Remaster)
Venus and Mars/Rock Show (2022 Remaster)
She’s My Baby (2014 Remaster)
Bluebird (2010 Remaster)
Deliver Your Children (2022 Remaster)
Let Me Roll It (2010 Remaster)
Mull of Kintyre (2016 Remaster)
Wild Life (2018 Remaster)
C Moon (2018 Remaster)
With a Little Luck (2018 Remaster)
Soily (from One Hand Clapping)
Goodnight Tonight (2016 Remaster)

Single CD / Single LP
Band on the Run (2010 Remaster)
Let ’Em In (2014 Remaster)
Jet (2010 Remaster)
With a Little Luck (DJ Edit) (2016 Remaster)
Arrow Through Me (2016 Remaster)
Nineteen-Hundred and Eighty-Five (2010 Remaster)
Silly Love Songs (2014 Remaster)
My Love (2018 Remaster)
Live and Let Die (2018 Remaster)
Listen to What the Man Said (2014 Remaster)
Goodnight Tonight (2016 Remaster)
Mull of Kintyre (2016 Remaster)

