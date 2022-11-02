 Paul Stanley On How He Handles Gene Simmons - Noise11.com
Paul Stanley of Kiss photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Stanley of Kiss photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Stanley On How He Handles Gene Simmons

by Music-News.com on November 3, 2022

in News

Paul Stanley has admitted Gene Simmons used to drive him “crazy”.

Stanley has opened up about his 50-year friendship with his fellow band member, revealing some things the group’s frontman used to do would “bother” him, but Paul accepted they were his own issues he needed to overcome.

Asked what he’s learned during his working relationship with Gene, he said: “[That’s an] interesting question. Yeah, we’re very different, but we certainly share a pride in what we do, a work ethic.

“Maybe because our parents came from Europe where I think that that’s important stuff, is that pride in the work you do and to work hard for your money.

“Other than that, I think one of the things that took me a long time to learn – and I think Gene, by the way … I mean, he’s family to me; he’s a brother.

“I remember there were things about him that used to drive me crazy. Then I realised that that’s not his issue; that’s my issue.

“When people do things and it bothers you, you need to figure out why it bothers you, not expect them to change. It’s not about them. And things that used to bother me about Gene, I just had to kind of figure out, ‘Wait a minute. That’s my issue that bothers me. And why does it bother me?’ ”

Paul admitted he ended up “putting a lot of that stuff aside” because he knew he was never going to make his fellow KISS co-founder change.

According to Blabbermouth.net, he said on this year’s Kiss Kruise: “Because he can only be the best he that he can be; he’s never gonna be me, and I’m never gonna be him. So it’s just a matter of putting a lot of that stuff aside.

“We’re not gonna change anybody else, so we need to figure out why it bothers us.”

In September, Gene admitted he doesn’t have “friends”, aside from Paul, and prefers his own company.

He said: “Even today, as I sit here, other than Paul, and we only get together when we do stuff for the band.

“How do I say this without sounding inhuman? I don’t have friends.

“Yeah, if friends means, ‘Gee, I don’t know what I’m going to do this afternoon. Hey, you want to come over and hang out?’

“I’m more interested in what I want to do, and I don’t want to pretend that I’m interested in what you want to do because I am not.”

Paul and Gene co-founded rockers KISS in 1973 alongside Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Explains Why He Sold His Catalogue

Bruce Springsteen says his decision to sell his back catalogue was a "timing thing".

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Confirms New Rolling Stones Album Is Soon

Keith Richards has confirmed the world’s worst kept secret that a new Rolling Stones album is on the way.

3 days ago
Phil Manning Band Live Around Oz 1975
ARCA’s 29th Release Is Phil Manning Band Live Around Oz 1975

Historic recordings of the Phil Manning Band feature in the 29th edition of ARCA’s Desk Tape Series.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Here Is The Jimmy Barnes One Electric Day Setlist

Jimmy Barnes performed his one off One Electric Day show at Sydney’s Cockatoo Island on Sunday with a setlist of mostly original songs now spanning over 40 years.

3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Only The Strong Survive
Bruce Springsteen Premieres Another Cover ‘Don’t Play That Song’

With Bruce Springsteen’s album of soul covers ‘Only The Strong Survive’ coming 11 November, The Boss has gifted us a third song from the album for the weekend.

6 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Next Rolling Stones Album Will Feature Charlie Watts

Late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will feature on the band's next album, Ronnie Wood has revealed.

6 days ago
Dark Side of the Moon 50th
Australian Artists Pay Tribute To Dark Side Of The Moon’s 50th Anniversary

Roger Mason, James Ryan, Stu Thomas and James Lewis Fox will get together with an orchestra, 20 voice choir and 10 piece brass section to honor the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic Dark Side on the Moon in March 2023.

October 26, 2022