Pavlov’s Dog First Ever Melbourne Show Live At The Corner Hotel - Noise11.com

After half a century of myth and missed opportunities, Pavlov’s Dog finally took to the stage in Melbourne, and the payoff was magnificent. The Corner Hotel was full to capacity, every inch of floor space heaving with long-time fans, and a few young’uns curious to see why this band has inspired such lasting devotion. The headline read “50th Anniversary Tour”, and the sense in the room was that history had finally arrived.

Watch the Noise11 interview with David Surkamp

Nearing his mid-70s, David Surkamp still has that voice, divisive sure, but to many, rich, haunting, and sometimes fragile. He remains a captivating frontman, part troubadour, part phantom, his high tenor slicing through the Corner’s usually tricky acoustics, which for once behaved themselves. Violin and keys sat beautifully in the mix, complimenting Surkamp’s unmistakable tone while the band balanced nostalgia with fresh energy.

The current lineup, Abbie Hainz Steiling on violin, Lliam Christy on guitar, and Steve Bunck on drums, did an astounding job. The bassist and keyboard player went uncredited, but their playing was crucial to the band’s full, cinematic sound. Between songs, Surkamp’s wry humour made the night feel like a gathering among old friends.

Pavlov’s Dog’s story has always carried a kind of mythic weight. Formed in St Louis in the early 1970s, they emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in progressive rock. Their 1975 debut, Pampered Menial, stood apart with its theatrical arrangements and the unmistakable timbre of Surkamp’s voice. The follow-up, At The Sound Of The Bell, deepened their reputation as one of rock’s great cult acts. Over the decades, the band fractured, reformed, and continued to evolve, surviving where many peers vanished into history.

The Melbourne show proved they were never just a relic of the past. Pavlov’s Dog performed several songs from their new album Wonderlust, released earlier this month. The fresh material sat comfortably beside the older work. Introducing Jet Black Cadillac, Surkamp quipped, “It’s fifty years between singles, Julia, and this one.” The crowd laughed and cheered, aware they were witnessing a band that had outlasted the odds.

When the familiar opening chords of Standing Here With You (Megan’s Song) rang out, the audience’s collective sigh felt like a reunion with an old friend. There was warmth and fragility in Only You and power in Of Once And Future Kings. By the time they reached the encore, Julia, the entire room was singing.

Surkamp paused mid-set to apologise for taking so long to reach Australian shores. He recalled how, back in the 1990s, a promoter had to choose between bringing Pavlov’s Dog or another act down under. “And Gloria Gaynor won,” he laughed. It was the kind of self-aware humour that’s made him a cult figure, and the crowd loved it.

Friday night at The Corner was a long-overdue celebration of one of rock’s strangest, most enduring voices. From the faces in the crowd, it was clear that this long wait had been worth every minute. Whether or not this first Australian visit will be their last remains to be seen, but for those lucky enough to be there, it felt like closure and rebirth all at once.

Pavlov’s Dog will perform one final show in Australia for Brisbane on Sunday 26 October 2025. Tickets from https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/pavlovs-dog/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)