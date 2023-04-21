Pearl Jam Announce Nine 2023 Dates - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam have announced their first shows for 2023 with nine dates in the USA across August and September.

Only five cities have been announced, St Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Forth Worth and Austin.

Pearl Jam’s last show was September 22, 2023 in Denver.

The 2023 dates are:

August 31 and September 2 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

September 5 and 7 Chicago, IL United Center

September 10 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

September 13 and 15 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

September 18 and 19 Austin, TX Moody Center

Pearl Jam have not played Australia since 2014 when they headlined the final Big Day Out.

