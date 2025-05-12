Pearl Jam Releases Songs Inspired By ‘The Last of Us’ - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam will release a limited edition four track vinyl of music inspired by the hit TV show ‘The Last Of Us’.

The limited edition 12 inch vinyl will include side A includes the studio versions of “Future Days” from Lightning Bolt(2013), and “All Or None” from Riot Act (2002). A performance of “Future Days (Live from Ohana Festival ‘24)” as well as No Code’s “Present Tense (Redux)” are pressed to Side B.

Pearl Jam has been included somewhat as Easter Eggs in the show. In season 2, episode 5 of ‘The Last of Us’, Ellie says “If I ever were to lose you”, the first line of Pearl Jam’s 2013 song “Future Days”.

In ‘The Last of Us’ game, Joel plays ‘Future Days’ for Ellie.

‘The Last of Us’ was a game before it became a TV show. At the 2020 Game Awards, Eddie Vedder played ‘Future Days’ live at the awards night.

Pearl Jam ‘The Last of Us’ is only available from the Pearl Jam website for registered members of The Ten Club.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook