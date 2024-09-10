 Pete Murray and Eskimo Joe To Play Summersalt On Rottnest Island - Noise11.com
Pete Murray. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Pete Murray and Eskimo Joe To Play Summersalt On Rottnest Island

by Paul Cashmere on September 11, 2024

in News

Pete Murray and Eskimo Joe will go off short in Western Australia in January for SummerSalt.

Pete Murray has had three number one albums in Australia. His most recent studio album ‘Camacho’ reached no 3.

Eskimo Joe have had two number one albums but haven’t had a new album since 2013’s ‘Wastelands’.

SummerSalt presents
PETE MURRAY & ESKIMO JOE
Sunday 12th January 2025
Hotel Rottnest, Thomson Bay
Rottnest Island WA
Strictly 18+

Pre-sale:
Thursday 12th September 10am (AWST) to Friday 13th September 9am (AWST)

General Public on-sale:
Friday 13th September 9am (AWST)

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

