Pete Murray Shares New Song ‘I Am Fire’ - Noise11.com

Pete Murray has a new song ‘I Am Fire’ and a stack of dates to follow.
“The song is inspired by normal people who stand up against regimes and who stand up for humanity and risk their own lives to save others,” Pete adds. “They are the real heroes of the world. I have used elements, emotions and feeling to describe these people. The courage they have is enormous and the love they give is forever. This song is also about normal heroes like mums and Dads who are always there for their kids.”
The song is Pete’s third burst of new music after ‘Best of Me’ in 2023 and ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’ in 2024. His last album ‘Camacho’ was in 2017.
Pete Murray will embark on a 55 date Australia tour in May with dates through to September supported nationally by Rachael Fahim and Brett Wood.
PETE MURRAY – UPCOMING SHOWS:
Fri 9 May | Mayberry, Darwin NT WA
Sat 10 May | Alice Springs Brewing Co, Alice Springs NT WA
Thu 15 May | The Wedge, Sale Vic
Fri 16 May | Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne Vic
Sat 17 May | Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW
Sun 18 May | Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill Vic
Thu 22 May | Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton Vic
Fri 23 May | Wrest Point Showroom, Hobart Tas
Sat 24 May | Country Club Showroom, Launceston Tas
Sun 25 May | Frankie J’s, Devonport Tas WA
Fri 6 Jun | Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay NSW WA
Thu 12 Jun | Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg Qld
Fri 13 Jun | Gladstone Entertainment Centre, Gladstone Qld
Sat 14 Jun | Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville Qld
Sun 15 Jun | Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns Qld
Wed 18 Jun | Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay Qld
Thu 19 Jun | Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton Qld
Fri 20 Jun | Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld
Sat 21 Jun | Qpac – Lyric Theatre, Brisbane Qld
Thu 26 Jun | Torquay Hotel, Torquay Vic WA
Fri 27 Jun | Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads Vic WA
Sat 28 Jun | The Capital, Bendigo Vic
Sun 29 Jun | Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat Vic
Thu 3 Jul | Art House, Wyong NSW
Fri 4 Jul | Panthers Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie NSW
Sat 5 Jul | Sawtell Rsl Club, Sawtell NSW
Sun 6 Jul | Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW
Thu 10 Jul | Twin Towns, Coolangatta Qld
Fri 11 Jul | Redlands Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland Qld
Sat 12 Jul | Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich Qld
Thu 17 Jul | Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Fri 18 Jul | Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Sat 19 Jul | Yuin Theatre, Batemans Bay NSW
Sun 20 Jul | Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra Act
Tue 22 Jul | Goldfields Art Centre, Kalgoorlie WA
Wed 23 Jul | Cummins Theatre, Merredin WA
Thu 24 Jul | Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton WA
Fri 25 Jul | Red Earth Arts Precinct, Karratha WA
Sat 26 Jul | Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome WA WA
Wed 30 Jul | Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA
Thu 31 Jul | Astor Theatre, Perth WA
Fri 1 Aug | The River, Margaret River WA
Sat 2 Aug | Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany
Sun 3 Aug | Bunbury Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA
Thu 14 Aug | Beer Garden Brewing, Port Lincoln Sa WA
Fri 15 Aug | Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide Sa
Sat 16 Aug | Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mt Gambier Sa
Sun 17 Aug | Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool Vic
Thu 21 Aug | West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul Vic
Fri 22 Aug | The Union Theatre, Wonthaggi Vic
Sat 23 Aug | Theatre Royal, Castlemaine Vic
Thu 4 Sep | The Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Queanbeyan Act
Fri 5 Sep | Garden Hotel, Dubbo NSW WA
Sat 6 Sep | Revesby Workers Club, Revesby NSW
Sun 7 Sep | Blue Mountains Theatre, Blue Mountains NSW
