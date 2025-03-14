Pete Murray Shares New Song ‘I Am Fire’ - Noise11.com

Pete Murray has a new song ‘I Am Fire’ and a stack of dates to follow.

“The song is inspired by normal people who stand up against regimes and who stand up for humanity and risk their own lives to save others,” Pete adds. “They are the real heroes of the world. I have used elements, emotions and feeling to describe these people. The courage they have is enormous and the love they give is forever. This song is also about normal heroes like mums and Dads who are always there for their kids.”

The song is Pete’s third burst of new music after ‘Best of Me’ in 2023 and ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’ in 2024. His last album ‘Camacho’ was in 2017.

Pete Murray will embark on a 55 date Australia tour in May with dates through to September supported nationally by Rachael Fahim and Brett Wood.

PETE MURRAY – UPCOMING SHOWS:

Tickets available from www.petemurray.com

Fri 9 May | Mayberry, Darwin NT WA

Sat 10 May | Alice Springs Brewing Co, Alice Springs NT WA

Thu 15 May | The Wedge, Sale Vic

Fri 16 May | Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne Vic

Sat 17 May | Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW

Sun 18 May | Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill Vic

Thu 22 May | Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton Vic

Fri 23 May | Wrest Point Showroom, Hobart Tas

Sat 24 May | Country Club Showroom, Launceston Tas

Sun 25 May | Frankie J’s, Devonport Tas WA

Fri 6 Jun | Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay NSW WA

Thu 12 Jun | Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg Qld

Fri 13 Jun | Gladstone Entertainment Centre, Gladstone Qld

Sat 14 Jun | Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville Qld

Sun 15 Jun | Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns Qld

Wed 18 Jun | Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay Qld

Thu 19 Jun | Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton Qld

Fri 20 Jun | Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld

Sat 21 Jun | Qpac – Lyric Theatre, Brisbane Qld

Thu 26 Jun | Torquay Hotel, Torquay Vic WA

Fri 27 Jun | Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads Vic WA

Sat 28 Jun | The Capital, Bendigo Vic

Sun 29 Jun | Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat Vic

Thu 3 Jul | Art House, Wyong NSW

Fri 4 Jul | Panthers Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie NSW

Sat 5 Jul | Sawtell Rsl Club, Sawtell NSW

Sun 6 Jul | Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW

Thu 10 Jul | Twin Towns, Coolangatta Qld

Fri 11 Jul | Redlands Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland Qld

Sat 12 Jul | Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich Qld

Thu 17 Jul | Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Fri 18 Jul | Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sat 19 Jul | Yuin Theatre, Batemans Bay NSW

Sun 20 Jul | Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra Act

Tue 22 Jul | Goldfields Art Centre, Kalgoorlie WA

Wed 23 Jul | Cummins Theatre, Merredin WA

Thu 24 Jul | Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton WA

Fri 25 Jul | Red Earth Arts Precinct, Karratha WA

Sat 26 Jul | Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome WA WA

Wed 30 Jul | Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA

Thu 31 Jul | Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Fri 1 Aug | The River, Margaret River WA

Sat 2 Aug | Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany

Sun 3 Aug | Bunbury Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Thu 14 Aug | Beer Garden Brewing, Port Lincoln Sa WA

Fri 15 Aug | Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide Sa

Sat 16 Aug | Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mt Gambier Sa

Sun 17 Aug | Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool Vic

Thu 21 Aug | West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul Vic

Fri 22 Aug | The Union Theatre, Wonthaggi Vic

Sat 23 Aug | Theatre Royal, Castlemaine Vic

Thu 4 Sep | The Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Queanbeyan Act

Fri 5 Sep | Garden Hotel, Dubbo NSW WA

Sat 6 Sep | Revesby Workers Club, Revesby NSW

Sun 7 Sep | Blue Mountains Theatre, Blue Mountains NSW

