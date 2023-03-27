Pete Townshend Premieres New Song ‘Can’t Outrun The Truth’ - Noise11.com

The Who’s Pete Townshend has rare new music with ‘Can’t Outrun the Truth’.

Townshend’s last solo album of new material was Psychoderelict in 1993. His last batch on new song was for The Who’s 2019 album ‘Who’. That was the band’s first album in 13 years. In 2006 The Who also released another collection of Townshend song with their 11th album ‘Endless Wire’. That was the first album for The Who since 1982’s ‘It’s Hard’ 24 years earlier.

‘Can’t Outrun The Truth’ is a charity single to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust. Pete said in a statement, “The pandemic years were terrible for charities; the Teenage Cancer Trust was created in order to take the money from a series of concerts at the Albert Hall every year and various other things and that had all dropped out.”

“So, the idea of doing this, which is it’s something that has sprung out of Lockdown about mental illness, but also for this particular charity. If you’ve got a scenario in which somebody in your family or a teenager has got cancer, they’re being treated, Lockdown hits, and you’re not allowed to go and visit them. There’s a poignancy to the whole thing about the song.”

Townshend fans were also treated to the new tracks ‘Guantanano’ and How Can I Help You’ on the 2015 compilation ‘Truancy The Very Best of Pete Townshend’.

