Peter Gabriel To Release ‘Back To Front – Live In London’ DVD - Noise11.com

Australia missed out on the Peter Gabriel tour but we will get the DVD.
A live DVD from the London show will be released on May 10, 2024.
Peter Gabriel Back to Front – Live In London Track Listing :
1) Daddy Long Legs
2) Come Talk To Me
3) Shock The Monkey
4) Family Snapshot
5) Digging In The Dirt
6) Secret World
7) The Family And The Fishing Net
8) No Self Control
9) Solsbury Hill
10) Show Yourself
11) Red Rain
12) Sledgehammer
13) Don’t Give Up
14) That Voice Again
15) Mercy Street
16) Big Time
17) We Do What We’re Told (Milgram’s 37)
18) This Is The Picture (Excellent Birds)
19) In Your Eyes
20) The Tower That Ate People
21) Biko
BONUS FEATURE (Note: Bonus feature is presented in HD)
Peter Gabriel & Rob Sinclair: Back To Front – The Visual Approach
