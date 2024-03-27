Peter Gabriel To Release ‘Back To Front – Live In London’ DVD - Noise11.com

Australia missed out on the Peter Gabriel tour but we will get the DVD.

A live DVD from the London show will be released on May 10, 2024.

Peter Gabriel Back to Front – Live In London Track Listing :

1) Daddy Long Legs

2) Come Talk To Me

3) Shock The Monkey

4) Family Snapshot

5) Digging In The Dirt

6) Secret World

7) The Family And The Fishing Net

8) No Self Control

9) Solsbury Hill

10) Show Yourself

11) Red Rain

12) Sledgehammer

13) Don’t Give Up

14) That Voice Again

15) Mercy Street

16) Big Time

17) We Do What We’re Told (Milgram’s 37)

18) This Is The Picture (Excellent Birds)

19) In Your Eyes

20) The Tower That Ate People

21) Biko

BONUS FEATURE (Note: Bonus feature is presented in HD)

Peter Gabriel & Rob Sinclair: Back To Front – The Visual Approach

