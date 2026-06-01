Phil Jamieson Releases New Single Blue As The Sunlight Ahead Of 10Charlie Album - Noise11 Music News

Phil Jamieson has unveiled Blue As The Sunlight, the latest preview of his upcoming second solo album 10Charlie, due for release on 14 August. The new track follows the earlier single Weekends and arrives as the former Grinspoon frontman prepares for an Australian tour that will take him to more than 40 venues across the country over the coming months.

by Paul Cashmere

The release marks another chapter in Jamieson’s ongoing evolution as a solo artist. While best known for three decades at the helm of Grinspoon, one of Australia’s most successful rock acts of the modern era, his solo work has increasingly focused on introspective songwriting and a broader sonic palette. Blue As The Sunlight continues that direction, offering a reflective composition centred on themes of empathy, self-acceptance and emotional connection.

Speaking about the song, Jamieson said the track explores the idea of unconditional love.

“Blue is about unconditional love. Not just for others, but for yourself as well,” he said.

“In some ways, from my perspective, this is about having empathy and forgiveness. It’s about allowing yourself to be loved and also in doing so, loving others. It’s this feeling that pierces through the melody.”

He added that the song reflects his own personal experiences and outlook.

“Lyrically, it’s a little obtuse in some ways, but the drama of the song comes from me trying to communicate that on my own personal journey, I’ve unlocked a way to spread love and do it in an unconditional manner. I’m not always great at it, but I try. That’s the purpose behind the track.”

Musically, Blue As The Sunlight expands on the sound introduced with Weekends. Atmospheric guitar textures sit alongside Jamieson’s distinctive vocal delivery, moving between restraint and emotional intensity. The song also provides a further indication of the direction of 10Charlie, an album created with a close circle of collaborators and longtime musical associates.

For the new record, Jamieson reunited with producer Oscar Dawson. The album also features contributions from Australian musicians Davey Lane, Rob Muinos, Ben Edgar and Soph Ozard. According to the project description, the collection moves between moments of quiet reflection and more expansive arrangements, reflecting a period of personal reassessment and creative renewal.

The release of 10Charlie follows Jamieson’s 2022 debut solo album Somebody Else. That record marked the beginning of a significant new phase following decades of success with Grinspoon, the band he co-founded in 1995 alongside Pat Davern, Joe Hansen and Kristian Hopes. After winning Triple J’s inaugural Unearthed competition in the mid-1990s, Grinspoon became one of Australia’s defining rock acts, releasing a string of platinum-selling albums and earning multiple ARIA Award nominations.

Beyond Grinspoon, Jamieson has maintained a diverse career that has included songwriting collaborations, theatre work and high-profile live projects. He appeared as St Jimmy in the Australian production of American Idiot and participated in celebrated performances of The Beatles’ White Album alongside Chris Cheney, Josh Pyke and Tim Rogers.

The solo material has also allowed Jamieson to address themes that differ from the energy and immediacy often associated with his band work. His recent songwriting has frequently drawn on personal experiences, recovery, family life and emotional resilience, subjects that appear to remain central to the new album.

The accompanying PJ AIR tour reflects that independent spirit. Rather than focusing solely on major metropolitan venues, the itinerary includes breweries, theatres, hotels and community venues across regional and suburban Australia. The approach highlights the continued importance of the grassroots touring circuit at a time when many artists are navigating rising costs and changing live music economics.

With Blue As The Sunlight now available and 10Charlie scheduled for release in August, Jamieson enters the next stage of his solo career with a substantial body of new work and an ambitious national tour. The coming months will provide audiences across Australia with the first opportunity to hear much of the new material performed live as he continues to build on the foundations established by Somebody Else.

PHIL JAMIESON – PJ AIR TOUR

11 June, Rockhampton, Leichhardt Hotel

12 June, Gladstone, Harvey Road Tavern

13 June, Childers, Grand Hotel

14 June, Mackay, Metropolitan Hotel

18 June, Toowoomba, Mouse Proof Brewery

19 June, Caloundra, Norton Music Factory

20 June, Southport, Vinnies Dive

25 June, Beechworth, Tanswell’s Hotel

26 June, Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

27 June, Frankston, Young Street Tavern

3 July, Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

4 July, Geelong, Eureka Hotel

9 July, Norton Summit, The Scenic Hotel

10 July, Adelaide, Ed Castle

11 July, Port Lincoln, Port Lincoln Brewing Co

15 July, Cabarita, Cabarita Bowlo

16 July, Eltham, Eltham Hotel

17 July, Woolgoolga, Woopi Brewing Co

18 July, Bellingen, Bellingen Brewery

19 July, Port Macquarie, Finnian’s

23 July, Wollongong, La La La’s

24 July, Milton, Milton Theatre

25 July, Canberra, Fun Time Pony

30 July, Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel

31 July, Old Bar, Flow Bar

1 August, Mosman, The Whalers

2 August, Avoca Beach, Avoca Beach Theatre

7 August, Traralgon, The Deck Traralgon

8 August, Bundalaguah, Live At The Bundy

9 August, Balnarring, Social Club

13 August, Brisbane, Crowbar

14 August, Melbourne, Shotkickers

15 August, Sydney, Heaps Normal Health Club

20 August, Launceston, The Royal Oak

21 August, Forth, Forth Pub

22 August, Hobart, Altar Bar

27 August, Fremantle, Mojos Bar

28 August, Bunbury, Froth Craft Brewery

29 August, Margaret River, The River

30 August, Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel

5 September, Alice Springs, Alice Springs Brewing Co

10 September, Cairns, Tanks Art Centre

11 September, Townsville, The Warehouse

12 September, Airlie Beach, Magnums

Tickets are on sale now at www.philjamieson.com.au

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