 Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason To Bring Saucerful of Secrets to Australia - Noise11.com
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason To Bring Saucerful of Secrets to Australia

by Paul Cashmere on March 16, 2023

in News

Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason will perform the early years of Pink Floyd (pre-Dark Side of the Moon) with his band Saucerful of Secrets in Australia in September.

Pink Floyd released seven albums before Dark Side of the Moon was released in 1973. Until Mason put together Saucerful of Secrets most of these songs went unplayed by either Roger Waters or David Gilmour.

Gilmour included ‘One of These Days’ in his 2016 set, Waters included it in the 2016-2018 ‘Us + Them’ tour. Waters has previously played ‘Set The Controls For The Heart of the Sun’ solo. Gilmour has performed ‘Echoes’. Gilmour occasionally also did ‘Arnold Layne’, the very first Pink Floyd single from 1967.

Nick Mason formed Saucerful of Secrets in 2018 to bring the more obscure early Floyd to a wider audience but he didn’t think it would be as popular as it became. In an interview he said, “I would sound too depressing to say I had very low expectations, because it was not really that.

“I just wasn’t sure whether it would interest people.”

His band is Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp on vocals, former Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken.

Paul Dainty AO President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY says: “We’ve been reading the rapturous international reviews of NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS shows with envy, waiting patiently, and now it’s finally Australia’s turn. Mason is often referred to as the heartbeat of Pink Floyd and, by all accounts, this is a must-see concert experience. He assembled this supergroup with a view to including some extended improvised sections within their live shows while also recreating the atmosphere of Pink Floyd’s songs predating ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’, so the quality of these musicians is without question. Particularly thrilling for fans is the prospect of experiencing the whimsy of some of Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett-era material in a live setting. These shows will be as close as you can get to jumping in a time machine and catching Pink Floyd at their psychedelic, experimental best.”

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Setlist Canada, 1 November 2022

One Of These Days (from Meddle, 1971)
Arnold Layne (single, 1967)
Fearless (from Meddle, 1971)
Obscured by Clouds (from Obscured By Clouds, 1972)
Candy and the Currant Bun (b-side of Arnold Layne)
Vegetable Man (1967, unreleased until The Early Years in 2016)
If (from Atom Heart Mother, 1970)
Atom Heart Mother (from Atom Heart Mother, 1970)
Remember A Day (from A Saucerful of Secrets, 1968)
Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun (from A Saucerful of Secrets, 1968)
Astronomy Domine (from The Piper At The Gates of Dawn, 1967)
The Nile Song (from More soundtrack, 1969)
Burning Bridges (from Obscured By Clouds, 1972)
Childhood’s End (from Obscured By Clouds, 1972)
Lucifer Sam (from The Piper At The Gates of Dawn, 1967)
Echoes (from Meddle, 1971)
See Emily Play (single, 1967)
A Saucerful Of Secrets (from A Saucerful of Secrets, 1968)
Bike (from The Piper At The Gates of Dawn, 1967)

NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS
2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Saturday 16 September, Melbourne, Forum Theatre
Tuesday 19 September, Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre
Thursday 21 September, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Monday 25 September, Perth, Riverside Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Derek and the Dominos
Legendary Drummer and Convicted Murderer Jim Gordon Dead at 77

Jim Gordon, the legendary drummer who also murdered his mother and was sentenced to 16 years in jail, has died at the age of 77.

6 hours ago
Yusaf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Yusuf / Cat Stevens Previews ‘King of a Land’ Album with ‘Take The World Apart’

At age 74 Yusuf / Cat Stevens is still making new music.

8 hours ago
The Monkees with Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz perform at the Palais in St Kilda as part of their 50th anniversary tour on Wednesday 7 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Micky Dolenz Keeps The Legend of The Monkeys Going

Micky Dolenz believes it's his "job" to "uphold the legacy" of The Monkees as the last surviving member of the band.

1 day ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty Creedence Classic ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ Clocks Up One Billion Streams

John Fogerty’s classic ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ has passed the one billion streams benchmark.

March 7, 2023
Brian Perkins of The Delltones Has Passed Away

Brian Perkins, a founding member of Australia’s original “boy band”, Rock and Roll legends The Delltones, has died.

March 5, 2023
Ronnie Wood Says Jeff Beck Would Never Have Coped In The Stones

Ronnie Wood admits the late Jeff Beck wouldn't have coped with The Rolling Stones' schedule.

February 26, 2023
Photo L-R: Dhani Harrison, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, David Zonshine (Dark Horse Records), Yoriyos Adamos (Catch Bull) at F.P.S.H.O.T.
Yusuf/Cat Stevens Signs With George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records

Cat Stevens (aka Yusuf) has recorded George Harrison’s ‘Here Comes The Sun’ to mark what would be George’s 80th birthday on Saturday (February 25, 2023).

February 24, 2023