Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason To Bring Saucerful of Secrets to Australia - Noise11.com

Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason will perform the early years of Pink Floyd (pre-Dark Side of the Moon) with his band Saucerful of Secrets in Australia in September.

Pink Floyd released seven albums before Dark Side of the Moon was released in 1973. Until Mason put together Saucerful of Secrets most of these songs went unplayed by either Roger Waters or David Gilmour.

Gilmour included ‘One of These Days’ in his 2016 set, Waters included it in the 2016-2018 ‘Us + Them’ tour. Waters has previously played ‘Set The Controls For The Heart of the Sun’ solo. Gilmour has performed ‘Echoes’. Gilmour occasionally also did ‘Arnold Layne’, the very first Pink Floyd single from 1967.

Nick Mason formed Saucerful of Secrets in 2018 to bring the more obscure early Floyd to a wider audience but he didn’t think it would be as popular as it became. In an interview he said, “I would sound too depressing to say I had very low expectations, because it was not really that.

“I just wasn’t sure whether it would interest people.”

His band is Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp on vocals, former Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken.

Paul Dainty AO President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY says: “We’ve been reading the rapturous international reviews of NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS shows with envy, waiting patiently, and now it’s finally Australia’s turn. Mason is often referred to as the heartbeat of Pink Floyd and, by all accounts, this is a must-see concert experience. He assembled this supergroup with a view to including some extended improvised sections within their live shows while also recreating the atmosphere of Pink Floyd’s songs predating ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’, so the quality of these musicians is without question. Particularly thrilling for fans is the prospect of experiencing the whimsy of some of Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett-era material in a live setting. These shows will be as close as you can get to jumping in a time machine and catching Pink Floyd at their psychedelic, experimental best.”

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Setlist Canada, 1 November 2022

One Of These Days (from Meddle, 1971)

Arnold Layne (single, 1967)

Fearless (from Meddle, 1971)

Obscured by Clouds (from Obscured By Clouds, 1972)

Candy and the Currant Bun (b-side of Arnold Layne)

Vegetable Man (1967, unreleased until The Early Years in 2016)

If (from Atom Heart Mother, 1970)

Atom Heart Mother (from Atom Heart Mother, 1970)

Remember A Day (from A Saucerful of Secrets, 1968)

Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun (from A Saucerful of Secrets, 1968)

Astronomy Domine (from The Piper At The Gates of Dawn, 1967)

The Nile Song (from More soundtrack, 1969)

Burning Bridges (from Obscured By Clouds, 1972)

Childhood’s End (from Obscured By Clouds, 1972)

Lucifer Sam (from The Piper At The Gates of Dawn, 1967)

Echoes (from Meddle, 1971)

See Emily Play (single, 1967)

A Saucerful Of Secrets (from A Saucerful of Secrets, 1968)

Bike (from The Piper At The Gates of Dawn, 1967)

NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS

2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Saturday 16 September, Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Tuesday 19 September, Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre

Thursday 21 September, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Monday 25 September, Perth, Riverside Theatre

