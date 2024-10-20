Pink Postpones Four US Concerts - Noise11.com

Pink has postponed four upcoming concerts. Pink had been due to bring her ‘Summer Carnival’ tour to Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee and Des Moines over the next few days, but she announced on Saturday (19.10.24) they will no longer be taking place, though she didn’t explain why or when they will be rescheduled for.

She wrote on Instagram: “Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines.

“I’m so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can. Your tickets will still be valid for the new dates. Please keep an eye out for updates — we’ll have more info soon.

“Thank you for understanding. I’m looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon. Sending love and health to you all.”

Pink’s next concert is now scheduled to take place on 3 November in Austin, Texas, with the tour due to end in Columbia, South Carolina, on 20 November.

In July, Pink had to axe a show in Switzerland on “doctor’s advice” and was unable to reschedule the concert.

The promoter said in a statement at the time: “It is with great regret that we have to cancel Pink’s concert on Wednesday, 3 July at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern.

“Due to illness and after a thorough medical examination, the performance has to be cancelled on doctor’s advice.

“Unfortunately, the concert cannot be rescheduled due to the current tour planning.

“Tickets can be returned at the place of purchase.

“We deeply regret the circumstances and thank you for your understanding.

“We wish Pink a speedy and full recovery.”

Last year, Pink also had to cancel shows due to “family medical issues” and her own “respiratory infection” in North America.

Pinkr also had to cancel a show in Arlington after she was struck down with a sinus infection.

She told fans at the time: “I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight. I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

