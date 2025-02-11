 Plane Owned By Vince Neil Of Motley Crue Crashes In Arizona - Noise11.com
Vince Neil, Motley Crue, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Plane Owned By Vince Neil Of Motley Crue Crashes In Arizona

by Paul Cashmere on February 11, 2025

in News

A plane owned by Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has crashed in Scottsdale, Arizona killing the pilot. Neil was not on board the plane.

Neil’s girlfriend Rain and her friend Ashley were travelling on the flight. Rain has suffered five broken ribs. Ashley and Rain are in a nearby hospital. The dogs they were travelling with also survived.

Early reports says the aircraft’s landing gear failed to respond and Neil’s plane crashed into a parked plane on the ground.

A post from Motley Crue reads:

Earlier today a private plane owned by Vince Neil was involved in a crash near Scottsdale, AZ. The pilot was tragically killed; the co-pilot and other passengers were taken to local hospitals. Vince was not on the plane. Vince’s girlfriend and her friend suffered injuries, albeit not life threatening. While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families of both the pilot who lost his life and the passengers who suffered injuries.

Mötley Crüe will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot – stand by for an announcement very soon.

Vince Neil plane crash announcement

