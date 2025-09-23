Prince’s Around The World In A Day Celebrates 40 Years With Remaster, Deluxe Editions and Dolby Atmos Mix - Noise11.com

Prince was never one to play by the rules. After conquering the world with Purple Rain, he stunned fans, critics and even his own record company by immediately pivoting into a bold psychedelic detour, Around The World In A Day. Now, four decades later, the landmark 1985 album is being celebrated with newly remastered editions, deluxe box sets and—for the first time—an immersive Dolby Atmos mix.

NPG Records and Paisley Park Enterprises, in partnership with Warner Records and Legacy Recordings, will release the anniversary editions on 21 November 2025. Leading the way is a brand-new mix of “Paisley Park (Remix)”, now available for streaming.

Released on 22 April 1985, just two weeks after the curtain dropped on the Purple Rain Tour, Around The World In A Day was the ultimate left turn. At a time when record labels demanded singles, tours and endless promotion, Prince simply handed over a finished album and demanded it be experienced in full—no advance single, no press blitz, no hype.

“I think the smartest thing I did was record Around The World In A Day right after I finished Purple Rain,” Prince said in September 1985.

It was a radical move. “Raspberry Beret” only hit US radio a month after release, an eternity in the fast-moving ‘80s. Yet despite minimal promotion, the album topped the US Billboard chart, sold over two million copies, and produced multiple hit singles including “Raspberry Beret”, “Pop Life”, “Paisley Park” and “America”.

Even the artwork made a statement. Painted by Doug Henders while travelling with the Purple Rain Tour, the swirling colours and faces on the cover couldn’t have been further from the stark imagery of Purple Rain.

For the first time, Around The World In A Day has been remixed in Dolby Atmos by Grammy-nominated engineer Chris James, a Prince protégé who worked from the original multi-track masters. Fans will also get a fresh stereo remaster by legendary engineer Bernie Grundman.

Formats include streaming, download, CD, limited-edition 140g blue marble vinyl, and an exclusive picture disc LP available only at the Official Prince Store.

The Deluxe Edition goes deeper, spread across 2CD or 3LP formats. Highlights include the extended 12-inch mix of “America” (clocking in at nearly 22 minutes and appearing on CD for the first time), a digital debut for the “Paisley Park” remix, extended versions of “Girl” and “Hello (Fresh Dance Mix)”, and multiple rare B-sides.

In true Prince fashion, while the world was only just getting its ears around Around The World In A Day, he was already deep into the next project. On 21 April 1985, the day before the album dropped, he was back in the studio recording “Sometimes It Snows In April”, which would close his next LP, Parade, the soundtrack to Under The Cherry Moon.

Prince’s influence remains immeasurable. Born Prince Rogers Nelson in Minneapolis, he released his debut For You in 1978 and went on to sell over 150 million albums worldwide. Across his 40-year career he earned seven Grammys, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Billboard Icon Award and countless other honours. He was inducted into multiple halls of fame and is consistently cited among the greatest artists of all time.

AROUND THE WORLD IN A DAY (2025 REMASTER)

CD

1- Around The World In A Day (3:25)

2- Paisley Park (4:41)

3- Condition Of The Heart (6:46)

4- Raspberry Beret (3:31)

5- Tamborine (2:46)

6- America (3:40)

7- Pop Life (3:42)

8- The Ladder (5:26)

9- Temptation (8:21)

LP

Side A:

1- Around The World In A Day (3:25)

2- Paisley Park (4:41)

3- Condition Of The Heart (6:46)

4- Raspberry Beret (3:31)

5- Tamborine (2:46)

Side B

1- America (3:40)

2- Pop Life (3:42)

3- The Ladder (5:26)

4- Temptation (8:21)

AROUND THE WORLD IN A DAY: DELUXE EDITION (2CD)

CD 1: Around The World In A Day (2025 Remaster)

1- Around The World In A Day (3:25)

2- Paisley Park (4:41)

3- Condition Of The Heart (6:46)

4- Raspberry Beret (3:31)

5- Tamborine (2:46)

6- America (3:40)

7- Pop Life (3:42)

8- The Ladder (5:26)

9- Temptation (8:21)

– Bonus Track –

10- America (12” Version) (21:46)

CD 2: B-Sides & Bonus Tracks (2025 Remaster)

1- Raspberry Beret (New Mix) (a.k.a. Extended Remix) (6:36)

2- She’s Always In My Hair (7” Version) (3:25)

3- She’s Always In My Hair (New Mix) (6:32)

4- Paisley Park (Remix) (6:53)

5- Pop Life (Fresh Dance Mix) (6:16)

6- Pop Life (Extended Version) (9:07)

7- Hello (7” Version) (3:24)

8- Hello (Fresh Dance Mix) (6:12)

9- Girl (7” Version) (3:57)

10- Girl (12” Version) (7:36)

11- 4 The Tears In Your Eyes (We Are The World Album Version) (2:45)

12- 4 The Tears In Your Eyes (The Hits/The B-Sides Version) (3:23)

AROUND THE WORLD IN A DAY: DELUXE EDITION (3LP)

LP1: Around The World In A Day (2025 Remaster)

Side A:

1- Around The World In A Day (3:25)

2- Paisley Park (4:41)

3- Condition Of The Heart (6:46)

4- Raspberry Beret (3:31)

5- Tamborine (2:46)

Side B

1- America (3:40)

2- Pop Life (3:42)

3- The Ladder (5:26)

4- Temptation (8:21)

LP2 & 3: B-Sides & Bonus Tracks (2025 Remaster)

Side C

1-Raspberry Beret (New Mix) (a.k.a. Extended Remix) (6:36)

2- She’s Always In My Hair (New Mix) (6:32)

3- Paisley Park (Remix) (6:53)

Side D

1- Pop Life (Fresh Dance Mix) (6:16)

2- Pop Life (Extended Version) (9:07)

Side E

1- Hello (Fresh Dance Mix) (6:12)

2- Girl (12″ Version) (7:36)

3- 4 The Tears In Your Eyes (We Are The World Album Version) (2:45)

4- 4 The Tears In Your Eyes (The Hits/The B-Sides Version) (3:23)

Side F

1- America (12” Version) (21:46)

