Russell Morris Extends Jack Chrome To A Solo Album With An America Cover - Noise11.com

In 2021, Russell Morris and Rick Springfield release the album ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ based around the South American tradition of the Day of the Dead.

Russell has extended Jack Chrome with a new solo album titled ‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’, due in August. “Jack Chrome has become my alter ego,” Russell says. “I write the songs from his perspective (like an actor) taking on a different character and persona. The songs have an ethereal dream like quality; vacillating between psychedelia, and rootsy blues. I feel connected to him on a quantum level … entangled particles. ”

The album features two covers. One of The Rolling Stones ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ like you’ve never heard before, and the other is another complete reinvention of America’s ‘Horse With No Name’.

‘Horse With No Name’ also has history with Russell and America. On their last Australian tour, Russell was the special guest of America and joined them to perform this song.

Russell Morris ‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ will be released on 5 August 2022.

