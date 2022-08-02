 Prince Estate Finally Settles After 6 Years - Noise11.com
Prince at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 21 October 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Prince at Rod Laver ArenaPrince at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 21 October 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Melbourne 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Prince Estate Finally Settles After 6 Years

by Music-News.com on August 3, 2022

in News

The court battle over Prince’s estate has ended six years after the singer’s death.

Prince passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57 from a fentanyl overdose, leaving his surviving family without a will. His death sparked a process known as probate, in which the courts decide how to distribute a deceased person’s estate.

Prince’s six half-siblings were made his legal heirs and three of them sold their stakes to Primary Wave, which owns approximately half of the star’s estate.

The three remaining heirs have been in court grappling with Primary Wave for many years, with proceedings between both parties and two advisors seeking to decide how the $156 million (£127.21 million) estate should be divided.

At a hearing in Minnesota on Friday, a new agreement was rolled out which splits the holdings into two equal companies – Prince Legacy LLC for the heirs and advisers and Prince Oat Holdings LLC for Primary Wave. A judge signed off on the deal on Monday, Billboard reports.

A Primary Wave representative said in a statement that the company is “extremely pleased that the process of closing the Prince Estate has now been finalized”.

They continued, “Prince was an iconic superstar and this transfer out of the court’s jurisdiction puts in place professional, skilled management… With the distribution of estate assets, we look forward to a strong and productive working relationship.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Max Weinberg To Be Inducted Into The New Jersey Hall of Fame

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg will be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

15 mins ago
Keith Richard by Ros O'Gorman, the Rolling Stones Melbourne 2014
Keith Richards Hints At More New Music From The Rolling Stones

Keith Richards joins Matt Wilkinson for The Rolling Stones: 60th Anniversary Special on Apple Music 1. Matt and Keith discuss prison, working with Mick Jagger in Jamaica and releasing new music.

16 hours ago
James Gang
Joe Walsh Reunites The James Gang With Dave Grohl

Joe Walsh has announced a one-off show with The James Gang, featuring founding members Jimmy Fox and Dale Peters, and with special guest Dave Grohl.

1 day ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr To Release Another EP

Sir Ringo Starr is set to release a new EP.

1 day ago
Chaka Khan, Noise11, Photo
Chaka Khan Releases New Song ‘Woman Like Me’

Chaka Khan has released her "hardcore real" new single, 'Woman Like Me'.

2 days ago
David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Lee Roth Releases A Song About This Time In Van Halen

David Lee Roth has shared an emotional song about his time Van Halen.

5 days ago
Russell Morris The Dreams Of Jack Chrome
Russell Morris Extends Jack Chrome To A Solo Album With An America Cover

In 2021, Russell Morris and Rick Springfield release the album ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ based around the South American tradition of the Day of the Dead.

5 days ago