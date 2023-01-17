 Public Memorial Planned For Lisa Marie Presley - Noise11.com
Public Memorial Planned For Lisa Marie Presley

by Music-News.com on January 18, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley is to be honoured with a public memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

The singer-songwriter, the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, died last Thursday after suffering a heart attack. She was 54.

Following the sad news, Graceland officials announced on Monday that they will hold a service for Lisa Marie on the front lawn of the Graceland mansion – which has become a shrine for Elvis’s fans since his passing in 1977 – on 22 January.

“A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 22 in Memphis,” they said in a statement. “In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.”

In addition, a representative for the family noted that Lisa Marie’s children Riley, Harper, and Finley, and her mother Priscilla Presley, were thankful to supporters for their well-wishes and “outpouring of love”.

Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at the Meditation Garden in Graceland, where she will be buried alongside her son Benjamin, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

music-news.com

