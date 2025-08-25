Purple Disturbance Sign With New World Artists, Lock In Major Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Purple Disturbance, the fierce and uncompromising post-punk/alt-rock four-piece from New South Wales, have officially joined forces with New World Artists, the booking agency behind some of Australia’s most trailblazing acts. For a young band already turning heads with their volatile live shows and razor-edged songs, this deal puts them on a major platform heading into 2026.

New World Artists has a long history of helping Australian acts cut through the noise. Over the years their roster has carried everyone Grinspoon to Mallrat, Sneaky Sound System, Redhook, and Ninajirachi. To now include Purple Disturbance in that stable is a significant vote of confidence.

“Purple Disturbance bring raw, unapologetic energy back into punk,” New World Artists said in a statement. “They embody the D.I.Y. spirit and are ready to ignite stages nationwide. We’re proud to be part of what comes next for them.”

For Purple Disturbance, this means access to bigger tours, wider networks, and a pathway to festivals and international attention. It also means the music industry at large is watching closely.

Formed just out of high school, Purple Disturbance wasted no time road-testing their sound across pubs and venues up and down the east coast. That trial by fire shaped their identity: fearless, unfiltered, and loud.

The lineup is led by Thomas Downes on vocals, whose stage presence channels the theatrical swagger of Jim Morrison fused with the wild-eyed ferocity of Iggy Pop. His brother, Joshua Downes, anchors the bottom end on bass, locking into Jessica Franklin’s manic, Keith Moon-inspired drumming. Completing the wall of sound is guitarist Jed Freudenstein, whose gritty Gretsch cuts slice through the chaos.

The chemistry is volatile yet cohesive, a four-way collision of urgency and precision. Critics have drawn comparisons to The Ramones and IDLES, but the band are carving out their own corner: a distinctly Australian brand of punk that blends attitude with hooks sharp enough to stay lodged in your brain.

Their latest single Criticise, Penalise, Attack and Slam (CPAS), released on Anti Dismal Records, has accelerated that momentum. The track has landed on more than 50 Spotify playlists as well as key iTunes editorials, broadening their reach well beyond the live circuit. Two of their songs were also tapped for Rip Curl’s surf film DUNNO, proving their sound travels as easily to headphones and cinema speakers as it does to sweat-drenched venues.

On stage, Purple Disturbance have already been tested in the deep end. Their support credits read like a who’s-who of Australian rock: Grinspoon, Frenzal Rhomb, Dune Rats, The Screaming Jets, Beddy Rays, Goons of Doom, and Private Function. Those early slots introduced them to bigger audiences, many of whom walked away buzzing about the unknown support act that had just levelled the room.

With New World Artists behind them, Purple Disturbance now find themselves booked alongside some of Australia’s most enduring rock names. They’ll spend the back half of 2025 on the road with British India, You Am I, The Screaming Jets, and Grinspoon, a run of dates that will stretch them across New South Wales, Queensland, and the ACT.

Purple Disturbance 2025 Tour Dates

Friday 5 September – Jetty Hotel, Coffs Harbour NSW (with You Am I)

Thursday 11 September – Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast QLD (with British India)

Friday 12 September – Crowbar, Brisbane QLD (with British India)

Saturday 13 September – Sol Bar, Sunshine Coast QLD (with British India)

Friday 19 September – King Street Warehouse, Newcastle NSW (with British India)

Saturday 20 September – Crowbar, Leichhardt, Sydney NSW (with British India)

Friday 3 October – Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW (with The Screaming Jets)

Saturday 4 October – North Head Barracks, Manly NSW (with Grinspoon, BAD//DREEMS)

Saturday 29 November – NEX, Newcastle NSW (with Grinspoon, BAD//DREEMS)

Friday 12 December – Waves, Towradgi Beach NSW (with Grinspoon, You Am I)

Saturday 13 December – UC Refectory, Canberra ACT (with Grinspoon, BAD//DREEMS)

