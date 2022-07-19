 Queen Greatest Hits Is First UK Album To Sell Over 7 Million Copies - Noise11.com
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May of Queen 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Queen Greatest Hits Is First UK Album To Sell Over 7 Million Copies

by Music-News.com on July 20, 2022

in News

Queen have become the first act in the UK to sell seven million copies of an album.

Queen’s 1981 ‘Greatest Hits’ collection is owned by 1 in 4 households in the UK, the Official Charts Company announced.

Guitarist Brian May said: “No album has done this before in history.

“Thank you, we appreciate it.”

Drummer Roger Taylor said: “The British public and their infinitely-great taste have made this the biggest-selling album in history.

“Thank you very much; we’re humbled and honoured. We salute you!”

The LP beat ABBA’s 1992 compilation ‘Gold’ by a million copies.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts, commented: “When it was released for the first time in 1981, career-spanning packages such as Greatest Hits were relatively rare, the preserve of only the very biggest acts.

“There is no doubt that its massive success has done as much as any other release to turn hits packages into the omnipresent album concept that they are today.”

In 2014, Queen’s collection reached six million copies, but now audio streams are included, with 1,000 streams amounting to a single sale.

Queen have amassed 1.26 billion total UK streams, while ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has been streamed 240 million times.

The iconic band – which was fronted by the late Freddie Mercury, until his death in 1991, and now performs with Adam Lambert on lead vocals – join the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, as the only acts to make the top 10 sales list twice.

Queen’s 1991 ‘Greatest Hits II’ sold four million copies, placing 10th, while Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ and ‘Bad’ albums placed sixth and ninth, respectively.

The Beatles’ ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, Adele’s ’21’, Oasis’ ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’, Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ and Dire Straits’ ‘Brother In Arms’ also made the list of the UK’s best-selling albums of all time.

The UK’s best-selling albums of all time:

1. Queen – ‘Greatest Hits’
2. Abba – ‘Gold’
3. The Beatles – ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’
4. Adele – ’21’
5. Oasis – ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’
6. Michael Jackson – ‘Thriller’
7. Pink Floyd – ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’
8. Dire Straits – ‘Brothers In Arms’
9. Michael Jackson – ‘Bad’
10. Queen – ‘Greatest Hits II’

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Brian Mannix WWRY Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Casey Donovan WWRY Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adalita performs at the Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adilita Will Perform ‘Tumbling Dice’ At ‘Exile On Main Street’ 50th Anniversary Concert in Melbourne

Magic Dirt singer Adalita has put her hand up to perform The Rolling Stones’ classic ‘Tumbling Dice’ at the ‘Exile On Main Street’ 50th anniversary show.

1 hour ago
Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John To Resume Farewell Yellow Brick Road Dates In Australia and New Zealand in January 2023

Sir Elton John will return for his final Australian dates of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2023.

8 hours ago
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Why Eddie Van Halen Tribute Hasn’t Happened

Wolfgang Van Halen says a tribute concert for his late father Eddie Van Halen couldn't "get off the ground" because "some people" are "difficult" to work with.

14 hours ago
Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Has Put Together An All-Star Band For Melbourne

Richard Clapton won’t have his usual band this weekend in Melbourne. Instead, he has put together a special one-time only band for this Friday at The Palms.

23 hours ago
Colin Hay performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 11 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Colin Hay Has A Stack Of Australian Dates In November

Colin has been touring the USA as part of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band. Ringo takes his friends on the road and they all play their own hits in the set.

1 day ago
John Paul Young at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11
John Paul Young Reschedules Melbourne Show To September

John Paul Young’s postponed Melbourne show from last Friday has been rescheduled to September.

1 day ago
Gilbert O'Sullivan
One of the Last Things Peggy Lee Did Was With Gilbert O’Sullivan

Gilbert O’Sullivan has duets with Mick Hucknall and K.T. Tunstall on his new album ‘Driven’ but his first duet was one of the last recordings of Jazz legend Peggy Lee.

2 days ago