Queens Of The Stone Age Announce Australian And New Zealand Tour With Primus And Tropical Fuck Storm - Noise11 Music News

Queens Of The Stone Age will return to Australia and New Zealand in December 2026 for their first local shows in two years, joined by Primus and Tropical Fuck Storm for a seven date arena and outdoor tour.

by Paul Cashmere

Queens Of The Stone Age have confirmed a December 2026 Australian and New Zealand tour, marking the band’s first performances in the region since 2024. The tour will feature seven dates across Australia before concluding in Auckland, with Primus and Australian experimental rock outfit Tropical Fuck Storm joining every show as special guests.

The announcement places one of modern rock’s most influential live acts back on Australian stages following an extensive period of international touring. Led by Josh Homme alongside Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore, Queens Of The Stone Age will open the tour in Adelaide on 8 December before visiting Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane, finishing at Auckland’s Spark Arena on 20 December.

The shows also coincide with a new chapter for the band following the release of the single Easy Street. Issued through Matador Records and Remote Control Records, the track is the group’s first new studio recording since the 2023 album In Times New Roman… and follows a period in which the song had already become familiar to concert audiences after being introduced during the band’s Catacombs performances.

The new tour follows a busy international schedule for Queens Of The Stone Age, including European dates with System Of A Down, upcoming United States performances with Foo Fighters and a headline appearance in Iceland later this year. Australian and New Zealand audiences will be the first outside those engagements to see the band’s newly developed live production.

Easy Street features guest vocals from American country artist Nikki Lane, whose performance provides a contrasting vocal dynamic alongside Homme. The accompanying video, directed by Tony Wolski and Christopher Gruse from a concept developed by Homme, follows the frontman as he attempts to evade an unusual collection of pursuers before ending with an unexpected conclusion that shifts the narrative towards themes of acceptance and outsiders.

Since forming in California’s Palm Desert music scene during the late 1990s, Queens Of The Stone Age have become one of the defining rock bands of the past quarter century. Homme established the project after the end of Kyuss, developing a sound that combined hard rock, alternative music, desert rock and psychedelic influences.

Across eight studio albums the band has built a catalogue that includes Rated R, Songs For The Deaf, Lullabies To Paralyze, Era Vulgaris, …Like Clockwork, Villains and In Times New Roman…. Songs including No One Knows, Go With The Flow, Little Sister, My God Is The Sun, Emotion Sickness and Paper Machete have become staples of the band’s live performances and helped establish Queens Of The Stone Age as one of the most recognisable rock acts of the modern era.

The support bill reflects two very different strands of alternative music. Primus return to Australia with the long-standing line-up of bassist and vocalist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry LaLonde and drummer Tim Alexander. Since emerging from California’s underground music scene during the 1980s, Primus have developed a distinctive style that blends progressive rock, funk, metal and experimental music. Their influence extended through the alternative rock explosion of the 1990s, when they toured with artists including Rush, U2, Jane’s Addiction and Public Enemy while also headlining Lollapalooza.

Opening each Australian date will be Tropical Fuck Storm, whose fourth album Fairyland Codex was released in 2025. Formed after the hiatus of The Drones, the Melbourne based group features Gareth Liddiard, Fiona Kitschin, Erica Dunn and Lauren Hammel. Their combination of experimental rock, art punk and abrasive songwriting has established them as one of Australia’s most acclaimed contemporary alternative bands.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 8 December, Adelaide, The Drive

Friday 11 December, Hobart, MyState Bank Arena

Sunday 13 December, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday 15 December, Sydney, Afterpay Arena

Wednesday 16 December, Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Friday 18 December, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sunday 20 December, Auckland, Spark Arena

Ticket Details

Artist Presale: Thursday 16 July, 11.00am to Monday 20 July, 10.00am

Live Nation Presale: Friday 17 July, 11.00am to Monday 20 July, 10.00am

General Public On Sale: Monday 20 July, 11.00am

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