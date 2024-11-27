R.E.M. By Stipe To Perform Around Australia - Noise11.com

The UK’s R.E.M. By Stipe is the definitive R.E.M. tribute band to the point Michael Stipe is even a fan, will perform for the first time in Australia in 2025.
R.E.M. split in 2011 and it was only in June 2024 that the four founding members reunited for a two song performance at the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Founding member Bill Berry left in 1997 and R.E.M. continued recording and touring as a three piece until that final album ‘Collapse Into Now’ in 2011.
TOUR DETAILS
Thu 24 April 2025, Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston
Fri 25 April 2025, The Palms at Crown Melbourne
Wed 30 April 2025, The Gov Adelaide
Thu 1 May 2025, Metro Theatre Sydney
Sat 3 May 2025, Freo Social Fremantle
Tickets
https://www.theprestigepresents.com.au/rem-by-stipe
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter