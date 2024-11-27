R.E.M. By Stipe To Perform Around Australia - Noise11.com

The UK’s R.E.M. By Stipe is the definitive R.E.M. tribute band to the point Michael Stipe is even a fan, will perform for the first time in Australia in 2025.

R.E.M. split in 2011 and it was only in June 2024 that the four founding members reunited for a two song performance at the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Founding member Bill Berry left in 1997 and R.E.M. continued recording and touring as a three piece until that final album ‘Collapse Into Now’ in 2011.

TOUR DETAILS

Thu 24 April 2025, Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston

Fri 25 April 2025, The Palms at Crown Melbourne

Wed 30 April 2025, The Gov Adelaide

Thu 1 May 2025, Metro Theatre Sydney

Sat 3 May 2025, Freo Social Fremantle

Tickets

https://www.theprestigepresents.com.au/rem-by-stipe

