 R.E.M. Reform For CBS Television Interview and Songwriters Hall of Fame - Noise11.com
R.E.M. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, music news

R.E.M. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

R.E.M. Reform For CBS Television Interview and Songwriters Hall of Fame

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2024

in News

The four members of R.E.M. Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Bill Berry, reunited for their first interview together in 30 years for CBS Television this week ahead of their induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In the interview with Anthony Mason of CBS This Morning, Stipe, Buck, Mills and Berry confirmed they will never get back together to tour because, as Buck says, “it’ll never be as good”.

When R.E.M. broke up in 2011, they all agreed it was mutual and they are all still friends. Berry left in 1997 after a brain aneurysm and the other three continued for 14 more years. “I think we quit at the right time. This is a really good place to finish, you know – great tour, great album, go home,” Buck said.

Berry’s last album with R.E.M. was 1996’s ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’. R.E.M. had five more albums after his departure, ‘Up’ (1998), ‘Reveal’ (2001), ‘Around The Sun’ (2004), ‘Accelerate’ (2008) and ‘Collapse Into Now’ (2011).

The last R.E.M. concert was 18 November 2008 in Mexico City.

Stipe, Buck, Berry and Mills were together for the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction.

At The Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday 13 June 2024, R.E.M. performed their classic ‘Losing My Religion’.

Noise11.com

