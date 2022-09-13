 Ramsey Lewis Who Performed ‘The In Crowd’ Dies Age 87 - Noise11.com
Ramsey Lewis Trio

Ramsey Lewis Trio

Ramsey Lewis Who Performed ‘The In Crowd’ Dies Age 87

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2022

in News

Ramsey Lewis, the jazz musician who had a pop hit with ‘The In Crowd’ in 1965, has died at age 87.

Lewis won a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Performance for ‘The In Crowd’ in 1965. He won two more Grammy Awards in 1968 and 1973.

‘The In Crowd’ first appeared on The Ramsey Lewis Trio live album in 1965. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2009.

The song was written by Billy Page and originally performed by Dobie Gray in 1964. Bryan Ferry covered it on his 1974 album ‘Another Time, Another Place’ in 1974. Ferry’s version reached no 13 on the UK Chart.

The Ramsey Lewis Trio featured Maurice White from 1966 to 1969. White left the trio to form Earth, Wind & Fire.

Ramsey Lewis died at his home in Chicago.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Vanilla Fudge photo from VF Facebook
Vanilla Fudge To Release Led Zeppelin Covers Album ‘Vanilla Zeppelin’

Vanilla Fudge will pay tribute to Led Zeppelin with the 12 track ‘Vanilla Zeppelin’ album coming at the end of September.

2 days ago
Aretha Franklin, Noise11, Photo
The FBI Kept A File On Aretha Franklin and the Monkees

The FBI kept a file on the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin suggesting they considered her a threat and referred to some of her shows as “communist infiltration events” including one for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).

4 days ago
Judith Durham Memorial
The Seekers ‘Carry Me’ Tops iTunes Chart

In a fitting tribute to the legendary Judith Durham, ‘Carry Me’, the new and final song for The Seekers, has reached number one on Australia’s iTunes chart.

5 days ago
The Beatles Revolver
Apple Reveal The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Details After Ringo Starr Slip Up

The Beatles' Apple Records have been quick to respond with an official 'Revolver' announcement after Noise11 yesterday discovered Ringo Starr's apparent slip-up when he accidentally leaked the Revolver tracklisting in a video.

5 days ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Ian Gillan To Perform Deep Purple With Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Ian Gillan will perform a special show of his Deep Purple classics with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra in November.

6 days ago
The Beatles Revolver
Ringo Starr Slips Out Details of the New The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Box Set

Ringo Starr has shown fans a finished box set of the upcoming new Beatles box ‘Revolver’ and inadvertently leaked the tracklisting.

6 days ago
Judith Durham Memorial
The Seekers Release Final Song ‘Carry Me’ To Honour Judith Durham

The Seekers have paid a tribute to their late lead singer Judith Durham with the release of a new song ‘Carry Me’ making it a final musical statement from the band.

6 days ago