Ramsey Lewis Who Performed ‘The In Crowd’ Dies Age 87 - Noise11.com

Ramsey Lewis, the jazz musician who had a pop hit with ‘The In Crowd’ in 1965, has died at age 87.

Lewis won a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Performance for ‘The In Crowd’ in 1965. He won two more Grammy Awards in 1968 and 1973.

‘The In Crowd’ first appeared on The Ramsey Lewis Trio live album in 1965. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2009.

The song was written by Billy Page and originally performed by Dobie Gray in 1964. Bryan Ferry covered it on his 1974 album ‘Another Time, Another Place’ in 1974. Ferry’s version reached no 13 on the UK Chart.

The Ramsey Lewis Trio featured Maurice White from 1966 to 1969. White left the trio to form Earth, Wind & Fire.

Ramsey Lewis died at his home in Chicago.

