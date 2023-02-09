Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Pops into Cherry Bar Melbourne for an AC/DC Workout - Noise11.com

Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers was banging away to a few AC/DC tunes at Cherry Bar in Melbourne last night (8 February 2023) and played to an audience of 17.
Red Hot Chili Peppers performed on Tuesday night at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium and will return tonight. Last night, the night off, Chad did Cherry.
Cherry Bar PooBah James Young said, “Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is a legend.
Last night at Cherry in front of 17 punters he got up and played drums at our Cherry Jam open mike night.
He joined AC Dan on vocals and guitar and Josh May on bass as they pelted out AC/DC songs ‘If You Want Blood’ and ‘Up to My Neck in You’.
After the songs he was rewarded by our MC Stacey with one Cherry drink card.
Cherry Bar. You never know who you might meet.
Check out the crowd in Melbourne singing along to The Bass In Vader performing Chili Peppers covers.
Upcoming dates are:
9 February, Melbourne, Marvel
12 February, Perth, Optus Stadium
Then its off to:
16 February, Singapore, Singapore National Stadium
19 February, Tokyo, Tokyo Dome
21 February, Osaka, Osaka Jo Hall
