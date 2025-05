Kylie Minogue Completes North American 2025 Tension Tour - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue felt “very emotional” as she finished her first ever US and Canada arena tour on Friday (02.05.25).

Kylie has been performing tracks from her four-decade career on the current leg of her ‘Tension’ tour and at her show at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Friday she admitted she was overwhelmed and “very, very grateful”.

According to Billboard, she told the audience: “Here we are in 2025 and I get to be on a world tour with these beautiful humans, beautiful intelligent humans — the ones you can see on the stage and off stage. And I get very emotional thinking about this, this… that I’ve… it’s been a lifetime and sometimes it just amazes me. So very, very grateful. Thank you so much for being here.”

And before her final song, ‘Love at First Sight’, Kylie thanked her fans for their “beautiful energy” and gave a special “shout-out” to all those who had worked on the tour.

She said: “You’ve been beyond tonight. You’ve been here, present, ready, going — thank you so much for being here, for your beautiful energy, for being here for me in all different times of my career. For being there for each other!

“I just want to give a real shout-out to our entire crew because this has been an incredible run. We’ve loved it, so thank you.”

She then quipped: “I’ve got some old friends here tonight. Look at me now!”

Kylie began the ‘Tension’ tour in her native Australia in Perth. Read the Noise11 review of the Melbourne show here. The tour then went for three dates in Asia in March and on to a 16-date run of shows in Canada and the US. She will then head to Europe later this month, before taking the concert series to South America on 7 August, rounding out the world tour with three shows in Mexico. By the end of the run, she will have played almost 70 shows in more than 25 countries on five continents.

