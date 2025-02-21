Kylie Puts On Her Biggest Hometown Show Ever #KylieMelbourne - Noise11.com

Kylie was fun, Kylie was thrilling, Kylie was a great night out. Kylie Minogue shows have always been great but this hometown show for Melbourne was special. The first Melbourne night of the Tension tour as spectacular. The ‘Tension’ tour is so fast paced across a few hours that it feels like its over moments after it starts.

The show begins with lazer lights, cameras and action with ‘Lights Camera Action’, brand new music from the recent 2024 ‘Tension II’ album. Kylie has had three albums since her last Melbourne show in 2019 so there are plenty of “firsts” in this show.

Obviously nothing from ‘Disco’ (2020), ‘Tension’ (2023) and ‘Tension II’ (2024) had never been performed in Melbourne before. That gives the audience around a 40% unique experience that they have never had before in a Kylie show. There is the brand new (week old) song ‘last night i dreamt i fell in love’ bookending the 80s/90s Kylie origins of ‘The Loco-Motion’, ‘Better The Devil You Know’ and ‘Shocked”.

Fans remember how sometime soon after the pop Kylie sound she rapidly evolved with a metamorphous taking place as she transformed across the songs ‘Confide In Me’ into ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’ and then she was suddenly light years from ‘The Loco-Motion’ with ‘Spinning Around’. The ‘Tension’ tour covers the entire Kylie career.

It has now been a quarter century of 21st Century Kylie. The former Camberwell High schoolgirl is now one of the most impressive performers on the planet.

‘Tension’ is as good as it gets. The production with the lights, the sets, the dancers, the effects rival the biggest tours this century. From a production perspective this show is as good as anything you would see at benchmark Madonna or Gaga shows. Not that it’s a competition. It is genuine Kylie connecting with her biggest fans (and there are a lot of them). With three Melbourne shows alone that alone adds up to over 40,000 ticket sales is her hometown.

To get up close and personal Kylie goes up close and personal Kylie takes The Loco-Motion to the B-stage at the back of the arena for some requests and intimate acoustic tunes. Fans nearby are given roses while the room is treated to a special acapella sampler of Kylie’s coming of age song ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’.

The ‘Impossible Princess’ hit ‘Did It Again’ was also given the acoustic treatment with Kylie performing the song for the first time in 10 years.

Because Covid stole a potential Disco tour away from us, the 2020 album is presented as a medley complete with Mirrorball transforming Rod Laver Arena into a dance floor.

The end part of this journey is back to back hits including Kylie’s now signature song ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, the newer ‘Tension’ and ‘Padam Padam’ and a farewell with ‘Love At First Sight’.

The ‘Tension’ tour is big, its beautiful and it’s the best Kylie has ever been.

Kylie ‘Tension’ tour setlist Melbourne 20 February 2025

Act I

Lights Camera Action (from Tension II, 2024)

In Your Eyes (from Fever, 2001)

Get Outta My Way (from Aphrodite, 2001)

What Do I Have to Do? (from Rhythm of Love, 1990)

Come Into My World (from Fever, 2001)

Good As Gone (from Tension II, 2024)

Spinning Around (from Light Years, 2000)

Act II Taboo

On a Night Like This (from Light Years, 2000)

last night i dreamt i fell in love (single, 2025)

Better the Devil You Know (from Rhythm of Love, 1990)

Shocked (from Rhythm of Love, 1990)

I Believe in You (from Ultimate Kylie, 2004)

Things We Do for Love (from Tension, 2023)

The Loco-Motion (from Kylie, 1988)

Act III (B-Stage)

Hold On to Now (from Tension, 2023)

Where the Wild Roses Grow (from Nick Cave’s Murder Ballads, 1996)

Did It Again (from Impossible Princess, 1997)

Say Something (from Disco, 2020)

Supernova / Real Groove / Magic / Where Does the DJ Go? (from Disco, 2020)

Act IV Last Night a DJ Saved My Life

Confide in Me (from Kylie Minogue, 1994)

Slow (from Body Language, 2003)

Timebomb (single, 2012)

Edge of Saturday Night (from Tension II, 2024)

Act V

Tension (from Tension, 2023)

Can’t Get You Out of My Head (from Fever, 2001)

All the Lovers (from Aphrodite, 2001)

Encore:

Padam Padam (from Tension, 2023)

Love at First Sight (from Fever, 2001)

The ‘Tension Tour’ 2025 has begun. Here are the Australian dates following Perth:

Friday 21 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 22 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 26 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 1 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 2 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

https://www.frontiertouring.com/kylie

