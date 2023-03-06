Red Hot Summer 2023 Season Continues To Break Records - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour is achieving record crowds in its 2023 season.

Shows in Ballarat and Bendigo in recent weeks have had the perfect mix of great weather, a unique line-up and audiences ready to party again like its 2019.

The Red Hot Summer 2023 season, headlined by Paul Kelly, has had more sell-outs that any other season and is also taking summer through spring and into winter for the first time since the tour began in 2011.

Red Hot Summer 2023 features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

The next shows are 11 and 12 March at Victor Harbor in Saturday and then Mount Gambier on Sunday.

Red Hot Summer will roll through to 13 May with the last show of the 2023 season in Cairns.

