 Red Hot Summer 2023 Season Continues To Break Records - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson

Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson

Red Hot Summer 2023 Season Continues To Break Records

by Paul Cashmere on March 6, 2023

in News

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour is achieving record crowds in its 2023 season.

Shows in Ballarat and Bendigo in recent weeks have had the perfect mix of great weather, a unique line-up and audiences ready to party again like its 2019.

The Red Hot Summer 2023 season, headlined by Paul Kelly, has had more sell-outs that any other season and is also taking summer through spring and into winter for the first time since the tour began in 2011.

Red Hot Summer 2023 features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

The next shows are 11 and 12 March at Victor Harbor in Saturday and then Mount Gambier on Sunday.

Red Hot Summer will roll through to 13 May with the last show of the 2023 season in Cairns.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Harry Styles Harrys House
Australian Album Chart: Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’ Returns To No 1

Harry Styles' tour of Australia has helped his third album "Harry's House" back to the No.1 spot locally, its ninth overall week at the top.

6 hours ago
Brian Perkins of The Delltones Has Passed Away

Brian Perkins, a founding member of Australia’s original “boy band”, Rock and Roll legends The Delltones, has died.

21 hours ago
A Day In The Gardens in the Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Friday 10 March 2017. Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham each performed a set for the first A Day In The Gardens held over the March 2017 Moomba long weekend in Melbourne.
Harry Styles Performs Rickie Lee Jones ‘The Horses’ With Daryl Braithwaite In Sydney

Harry Styles has been popping out the Rickie Lee Jones song ‘The Horses’ on his Australian tour as an Aussie anthem because it was such a big hit for Australia’s Daryl Braithwaite. At the Sydney show, Daryl joined Harry on stage.

1 day ago
Ed Sheeran at the MCG Melbourne
Ed Sheeran Breaks Attendance Record In Melbourne With 109500 Tickets Sold

Ed Sheeran has broken the attendance record for ticket sales in Melbourne beating the record he set just the day before.

2 days ago
The Smashing Pumpkins photo supplied from OneWorld Entertainment
New Australian Dates For The Smashing Pumpkins The World Is A Vampire Announced

New dates have been added for The Smashing Pumpkins ‘The World Is A Vampire’ tour and some previous ones changed.

3 days ago
Holy Holy
Holy Holy Premiere New Song With Kwame And Reveal Tour Dates

Holy Holy have a new song ‘Messed Up’ featuring New Zealand rapper Kwame.

3 days ago
Sticky Fingers
Sticky Fingers Removed From Bluesfest

Sticky Fingers have been removed from Bluesfest following public outcry in recent weeks and the withdrawal of major acts King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Sampa The Great over the addition of the band.

4 days ago