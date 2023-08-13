 Red Hot Summer Is Coming To Mildura In November - Noise11.com
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.

Jimmy Barnes Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Summer Is Coming To Mildura In November

by Paul Cashmere on August 13, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer has added an extra show with Mildura scoring a Jimmy Barnes’ headline event in November.

Just added is Red Hot Summer, Mildura at Nowingi Place on 25 November.

The Mildura line-up is:

Jimmy Barnes
The Living End
Birds of Tokyo
Pete Murray
Kasey Chambers
Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates

Sold-out show are Swan Valley on 11 November, Mornington on 13 January and Mannum on 20 January, 2024.

SERIES ONE 2023/2024

Saturday 11th November 2023 SOLD OUT
Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 25th November 2023
Nowingi Place, MILDURA, VIC

Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

Series Two of Red Hot Summer then kicks off 10 February in Mornington with Simple Minds, Icehouse, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl.

SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an all-ages show

Tickets on sale Thursday, 3rd August at 10.00am AEST
Tickets are available at:
www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ron Peno Died Pretty, EG Awards Prince Bandroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
RIP Ron S Peno of Died Pretty at Age 68

Ron Peno, lead singer of founder of Australia’s Died Pretty, has died after a four and a half year battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

1 day ago
Matt Minor of Mash N Kutcher
Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher Reveals His Cancer Diagnosis

Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher has gone public with news that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Has Put Together A Robbie Robertson Playlist as a Tribute To Robbie

Jimmy Barnes has put a Robbie Robertson playlist together following the sad news of Robbie’s passing this week at age 80.

2 days ago
Red Continent Rob Hirst Jim Moginie Hamish Stuart
Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie and Hamish Stuart To Release Red Continent

'Red Continent’, a four track EP of new music from Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie from Midnight Oil, with drummer Hamish Stuart, will be released on 8 September, 2023.

3 days ago
The Rubens
The Rubens Cover Split Enz ‘One Step Ahead’ For Mushroom 50th

The Rubens continue the year round celebration of Mushroom’s 50th anniversary with a cover of the Split Enz classic ‘One Step Ahead’.

3 days ago
GANGgajang
GANGgajang ‘Speak To Me’ Is A Call For The Yes Vote

GANGgajang’s new song ‘Speak To Me’ is a plea for the Yes Vote in Australia’s upcoming referendum “to the voice from the heart and soul of Australia”.

3 days ago
Amy Shark
Amy Shark Cancels US Tour For Urgent Surgery

Amy Shark has had to cancel her upcoming American tour due to urgent surgery.

4 days ago