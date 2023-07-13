 Red Hot Summer Mornington Is A Sell-Out Six Months Out - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes and Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015.

Red Hot Summer Mornington Is A Sell-Out Six Months Out

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2023

in News

Red Hot Summer’s 13 January 2024 date for Mornington has sold out already, exactly six months before the event takes place.

Ticket sales for the 20 January Mary Anne Reserve in Mannum, South Australia have also closed.

Artists performing in Mornington at this event are:

Jimmy Barnes
The Living End
Birds of Tokyo
Pete Murray
Kasey Chambers
Mahalia Barnes & The Soulmates
Sam + Sam

SERIES ONE 2024
Saturday 11th November 2023
Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

