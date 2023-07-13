Red Hot Summer Mornington Is A Sell-Out Six Months Out - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer’s 13 January 2024 date for Mornington has sold out already, exactly six months before the event takes place.
Ticket sales for the 20 January Mary Anne Reserve in Mannum, South Australia have also closed.
Artists performing in Mornington at this event are:
Jimmy Barnes
The Living End
Birds of Tokyo
Pete Murray
Kasey Chambers
Mahalia Barnes & The Soulmates
Sam + Sam
SERIES ONE 2024
Saturday 11th November 2023
Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA
Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW
Saturday 13th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA
Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW
Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Saturday 10th February 2024
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC
Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS
For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE