Rednex Anders ‘Dagger’ Sandberg Dies Aged 55 - Noise11.com

Rednex Anders ‘Dagger’ Sandberg Dies Aged 55

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2024

in News

Anders Sandberg (aka Dagger) of Swedish dance group Rednex has died at the age of 55.

Rednex were best known for their 90s pop hit ‘Cotton Eye Joe’.

Dagger joined Rednex is 2001 and was a member until 2005 before returning in 2009 until 2012.

In a statement Rednex announced:

..we all have s.. our rednex family is never gonna be the same..
you gonna be missed so much.. our legend… this is one of the saddest day in our history..
Dagger, we love you..

Rednex released three albums ‘Sex & Violins’ (1995), ‘Farm Out’ (2000) and ‘The Cotton Eye Joe Show’ (2009).

‘Cotton Eye Joe’ reached no 1 in Sweden and the UK, no 8 in Australia and no 25 in the USA.

