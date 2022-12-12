Reg Mombassa Warns of Technology Surveillance In New Dog Trumpet Video 'Shadowland' - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet has a new music video for the title track of the ‘Shadowland’ album.

Reg Mombassa tells Noise11.com, “I just read a book called ‘Surveillance Capitalism’ and it’s about how all our phones are spying on us now and Google music systems are spying on us and communicating with each other and with humans which is slightly disturbing”.

Reg references a Radiohead title ‘OK Computer’ in the lyrics. “It is not o.k. computer You’re really wearing us out All those clever people Don’t look so clever now Nosy parker algorithms Follow us around”. “There OK Computer was very positive”, Reg says. “Mine is not so positive.”

‘Shadowland’ is a Reg Mombassa song. “Shadowland is about digital surveillance and how it has been inserted uninvited into so many aspects of our lives. Security cameras, speed cameras, domes:c appliances and our own smart phones are filming and making audio recordings of our every move and conversation. The data recorded by those devices is then sold to third parties for targeted advertising. In less democratic societies this harvested data is also used to control and intimidate their citizens”.

2023 Dog Trumpet Dates are:

3 February, Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel Eumundi

4 February, Brisbane, Doo Wop Basement

5 February, Gold Coast, No’s Desert Clubhouse

10 February, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Mayfield

12 February, Danger Island, Bowling Club

18 February, Marrickville, Django Bar

24 February, St Kilda, George Lane

25 February, Northcote, Northcote Social Club

26 February, Archies Creek, Caravan Club

10 March, Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel

11 March, Ulverstone, Gnomon Room

13 March, Taste of Huon Festival

