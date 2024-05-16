Regurgitator’s Quan Yeomans Recounts Uncanny Meeting With Martin Lee After 25 Years - Noise11.com

Quan Yeomans of Regurgitator had “a one in a billion’ chance meeting with former Regurgitator drummer Martin Lee when he bumped into him in a guitar shop in Melbourne a few months back.

The thing is, the two hadn’t seen each other in 25 years and hadn’t spoken in 20. Martin now lives in North America and Quan in a suburb in Melbourne so the chance meeting was bizarre.

Add to that, the last time they spoke was over legal matters.

Quan tells Noise11.com, “I had a very strange experience in Melbourne maybe two months ago. Martin Lee is our original drummer. I had no spoken to him in about 20 years. I haven’t seen him for maybe 24, 25 at all. Nothing. The last time I spoke with him I had a really great conversation for about half an hour and then he said ‘by the way, my lawyer sent you a letter’. That’s the kind of vibe.

He continued, “I pulled up at this guitar store two months ago in Carlton North called Replay Guitar just to drop off some guitar strap buttons. I was literally 10 metres from the door. I walk in and hear “Is that Quan, Quan Yeomans”. I turn around and it is Martin Lee in a Bunnings hat, a 54 year old version of him, and I had not seen him for 25 years. I was shocked. It was a one in a billion chance. He lives in Mexico. He happened to be in Victoria to tie up some loose ends with his Godmother who was ailing. He was there for three days and I don’t even live anywhere near Carlton North. It was so strange. It was a one in a billion chance. I hugged him and was so excited to see him and said ‘I can’t talk right now, I’ve got to go and talk to Brian Canham about this video. I’d love to catch up with you’. So we caught up the next day and we spoke for about two hours. It was really great. It was wonderful to talk to him as a much older adult after all this water under the bridge had passed. It was a really wonderful way to tie up this loose end that had been in the back of my mind all these years”.

Since 1999 Quan, Ben Ely and Peter Kostic have been Regurgitator.

The ‘Gurg have a new album ‘Invader’ and are currently on your around Australia.

REGURGITATOR

it’s so invasive… tour 2024

THUR 16 MAY djilang geelong LAMBYS

FRI 17 MAY dja dja wurrung castlemaine THEATRE ROYAL

SAT 18 MAY naarm melbourne THE FORUM

SUN 19 MAY bunarong frankston SINGING BIRD STUDIOS – ALL-AGES SHOW

THUR 23 MAY wooditjup margaret river THE RIVER

FRI 24 MAY boorloo perth RECHABITE

SAT 25 MAY walyalup fremantle FREO SOCIAL

THUR 30 MAY dharawal wollongong WAVES

FRI 31 MAY muloobinba newcastle KING ST

SAT 1 JUNE gadigal eora sydney ROUNDHOUSE

FRI 7 JUNE tandanya adelaide THE GOV

SAT 8 JUNE ngunnawal ngambri canberra THE BASO

SUN 9 JUNE bungambrawatha albury SS&A CLUB

THUR 13 JUNE cavanbah byron bay BEACH HOTEL

FRI 14 JUNE kombumerri gold coast MIAMI MARKETTA

SAT 15 JUNE meanjin brisbane THE TIVOLI

SUN 16 JUNE meanjin brisbane PRINCESS THEATRE – ALL-AGES SHOW

THUR 20 JUNE yuwi mackay SEABREEZE

FRI 21 JUNE gurambilbarra townsville THE DALRYMPLE

SAT 22 JUNE gimuy cairns TANKS ARTS CENTRE

Get tickets here

