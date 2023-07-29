 Renée Geyer’s First Recording In The Band Sun On CD For First Time by Aztec - Noise11.com
Sun 1972

Renée Geyer’s First Recording In The Band Sun On CD For First Time by Aztec

by Paul Cashmere on July 29, 2023

in News

Gil Matthews’ Aztec Records has released Renée Geyer’s first ever recordings when she was in a band called Sun.

Renée was 18 years old when she recorded the Sun album ‘Sun 1972’. The band also featured Keith Shadwick (sax, flute), Henry Correy (bass), Garry Norwell (drums) and George Alamanza (electric piano).

‘Sun 1972’ is on CD for the very first time through Aztec Records. Gil has expanded the original album into a 2CD edition with a dozen “rehearsal” tracks.

‘Sun 1972’ was the only Sun album. In 1973, Renée released the first of her long career of solo records. In total, Renée had 15 solo records. The last was ‘Swing’ in 2013 through Robert Rigby’s FanFare Records (Ambition now).

Renée also recorded one more band record, ‘Easy Pieces’ by Easy Pieces, a short-lived band she was in when she leaved in Los Angeles.

Gil Matthews says, “Well worth the wait. First time ever on CD. The band called SUN.

“They had an up and coming female, 18 year old singer who was just starting out on her career. A career that would show “she was the best we ever had”

“So this is SUN with Renee Geyer, her first recordings, with her first band. This release features 13 bonus, rehearsal tracks.

“Unfortunately Renee is longer with us, but her legacy remains as one of Australia’s best ever female singers”.

Buy the album from Aztec Records here

Package Contents

This double CD version is packaged in a deluxe digi-pak • second disc includes a dozen tracks sourced from the 2022 4-CD box set The Rehearsal Tapes (1971-1972) issued on the ETT Imprint label • Digitally Mastered for CD by Gil Matthews, featuring booklet including rare photos and liner notes by Ian McFarlane.

Track Listing

CD1 – Sun 1972

1. Silver Dollar Rag
2. Message
3. No Cherries for Henry
4. S.S.
5. I Really Want to Know
6. Largesse
7. 3 1/2
8. Vandetta
9. Not the Time Now

CD2 – The Rehearsal Tapes (1971-1972)

1. Silver Dollar Rag
2. The Message
3. When I Reach Out For Your Hand
4. Blue Sun
5. Sea of Tranquility
6. Try
7. You Are Only a Shadow
8. S.S.
9. Parkside of Destruction
10. Three 1/2
11. I Really Want to Know
12. Largesse
13. Message (LIVE)

