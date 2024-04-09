 Rhythm & Blues Legend Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry Dies Aged 87 - Noise11.com
Rhythm & Blues Legend Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry Dies Aged 87

by Paul Cashmere on April 9, 2024

in News

Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry, the Rhythm & Blues legend, has died at the age of 87.

Frogman had his first hit ‘Ain’t Hot No Home’ in the USA in 1956. It reached no 20.

His biggest t came in 1961 with (I Don’t Know Why) But I Do’ reaching no 4 in the USA.

In 1964, Frogman opened 18 concerts for The Beatles in America. Generally he was found on the Bourbon Street strip in New Orleans where he was a regular for 19 years.

Henry has been recognised by the Rockabilly Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. He married seven times and divorced seven times.

Frogman’s passing was announced by New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation:

It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Clarence “Frogman” Henry’s passing. A beloved icon of New Orleans music, he passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday night, surrounded by friends and family.
Frogman’s absence at the upcoming 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will be deeply felt, as he was scheduled to grace the stage on local’s Thursday with the New Orleans Classic Recording Revue. Rest in peace, Frogman.

