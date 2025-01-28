 Richard Marx, Melanie C, Ronan Keating and Kate Miller Heidke Are The Voice 2025 Judges for Australia - Noise11.com
Kate Miller-Heidke announces Helpmann Awards Nominations at Hamer Hall.

Kate Miller-Heidke photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Marx, Melanie C, Ronan Keating and Kate Miller Heidke Are The Voice 2025 Judges for Australia

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Kate Miller-Heidke is the sole Australian judge for The Voice 2025 Australian season.

Kate is joined by Richard Marx, Melanie C of Spice Girls and Ronan Keating.

Kate Miller-Heidke said:

“I’m absolutely stoked to be coming back to The Singing Olympics aka The Voice Australia this year. I can’t wait to hear all the new voices. Singing is an endlessly fascinating art form with the mystical power of connecting people. I’m excited to meet the new coaches, all of whom are incredible artists, and to uncover some brand-new artists to join Team Kate. Let’s go!”

Melanie C said:

“I am so incredibly excited to be joining The Voice Australia in 2025! I have always cherished my trips down under over the years, so to be there with such a super line up of coaches in one of my favourite countries is a real honour. Also very happy to be missing some of the British winter! Very much looking forward to unearthing some brilliant talent to join Team Melanie.”

Richard Marx said:

“I’m really looking forward to being a coach on this new season of The Voice Australia for a number of reasons. Primarily, I’m excited to have the opportunity to meet and nurture some truly talented singers. But I’m also just very happy to be coming to stay in Australia for an extended time. My love affair with Oz began in 1977 when I was 13 and my parents brought me with them for a month-long trip. After many more visits on tour playing to thousands and thousands of Aussie fans, it’s become a home away from home. This will be an unforgettable experience and I’m so ready to get started!”

Ronan Keating said:

“I’ve had a love affair with Australia since I first set foot on Aussie shores nearly three decades ago, so I can’t wait to get back to the country where I also met and fell in love with my wife. A country that I now have family and feel right at home in. To be back in the big red chair on The Voice Australia in 2025 is going to be really special, especially alongside Melanie C, Kate and Richard. I’m sure we’re going to be spoilt with some amazing undiscovered voices and I can’t wait to see who’s going to go all the way on Team Ronan.”

The Voice Australia season 14 starts production in Sydney in February and will screen later in 2025 on the Seven Network.

