Richard Marx Shows How A Real Musician Performs For Melbourne - Noise11.com

Richard Marx has built quite the catalogue of hits over the decades. The Marx show covers a lot of ground dating back to that first self-titled album of 1987. Between 1987 and 1994 Marx was consistently in the Top 40 and on high rotation of radio. The songs became ingrained into the culture of the time.

So here we are in 2024. Richard Marx is now in his 60s and those songs have become classics. Richard can write a song, record a song and then perform as song with none of the production tricks of today. To play the songs, all he needs is guitar, bass and drums (and a piano for the finale).

There is no slight of hand in a Richard Marx show. The performance is based on talent alone.

Richard Marx connects with an audience. There was the story of ‘Angelia’. He said he wrote it in Sydney at a lunch with record execs at Doyles Restaurant. The song came to him while his eyes were glazing over during the boring conversation. Not having the luxury of a mobile to capture the moment he went to the bathroom, called home to Los Angeles, and sang the song to his answering machine so it was right there waiting for him when he returned.

There was an impromptu play of the lesser known ‘Front Row Seat’ from his 2020 album ‘Limitless’ which he played for a fan who mentioned it before the show.

Richard showcases some of his songs written for other, NSYNC’s ‘This I Promise You’ and Keith Urban’s ‘Long Hot Summer’. There was the song he wrote with his three sons, ‘Days To Remember’. Richard also gave the spotlight to his guitarist J. Blyne to showcase his songs ‘Days To Remember’. Later in the show we were treated to Richard’s version of John Farnham’s arrangement which Tina Turner copied of The Beatles ‘Help’. Richard is a huge Farnham fan and toured with John on the 2018 tour.

There were some new songs from his most recent album ‘Songwriter’ 2022 and lots of classics. The last eight songs, including ‘Help’ played out his a Greatest Hits album.

Richard has one more show to go tonight in Sydney on the Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

On Friday 6 December 2024 Melbourne’s setlist was:

Believe In Me (from Songwriter, 2022)

The Way She Loves Me (from Paid Vacation, 1994)

Take This Heart (from Rush Street, 1991)

Angelia (from Repeat Offender, 1989)

Front Row Seat (from Limitless, 2020)

Only A Memory (from Songwriter, 2022)

Beautiful Goodbye (from Beautiful World, 2014)

Keep Coming Back (from Rush Street, 1991)

Too Late to Say Goodbye (from Repeat Offender, 1989)

Days to Remember (single 2023)

This I Promise You (Richard song for *NSYNC)

Long Hot Summer (Richard song for Keith Urban cover)

Long Way From Home (from Harper Blynn’s Get It Out, 2015)

Same Heartbreak, Different Day (from Songwriter, 2022)

Hold On to the Nights (from Richard Marx, 1987)

Now and Forever (from Paid Vacation, 1994)

Hazard (from Rush Street, 1991)

Satisfied (from Repeat Offender, 1989)

Endless Summer Nights (from Richard Marx, 1987)

Should’ve Known Better (from Richard Marx, 1987)

Help (John Farnham arrangement of The Beatles song)

Right Here Waiting (from Repeat Offender, 1989)

