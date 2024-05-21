Riley Keogh Challenges Sale of Graceland - Noise11.com

Riley Keogh has challenged the upcoming sale of her grandfather Elvis’ home and burial site, Graceland.

The historic house is due to be sold at a foreclosure sale on Thursday this week.

Elvis’ granddaughter Riley is the current owner of the iconic property. She is challenging the sale with a lawsuit, after claiming it is “fraudulent.”

Riley’s mum, and Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley inherited the estate when Elvis died in 1977, and it became open to the public as a museum in 1982.

Lisa Marie reportedly took out a $3.8million (£2.98million) loan in 2018, using Graceland as collateral. Now the company she borrowed the money from is claiming the 54-year-old didn’t pay the money back before she died last January.

Riley has filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming her mother never borrowed any money from them, and documents that reportedly show otherwise “are fraudulent.”

Riley became the estate heir when Lisa Marie died last year. She was named sole trustee of the property after a legal dispute with her grandmother, Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, 78.

Elvis, Lisa Marie, and Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin are all buried at Graceland. Priscilla confirmed last year that it’s her wish to be buried next to Elvis on the estate when she dies.

