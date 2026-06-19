Rob Hirst's Final Book To Reveal The Songwriting Secrets Behind Midnight Oil - Noise11 Music News

Rob Hirst’s final book, World Is Almost At Peace: A Lifetime Of Songwriting For Midnight Oil And More, will be published posthumously in November 2026, offering an unprecedented look inside the creative process behind some of Australia’s most influential songs.

by Paul Cashmere

The final literary work from Midnight Oil co-founder Rob Hirst will be published in November 2026, ten months after the acclaimed drummer, songwriter and vocalist died at the age of 70. Announced by Pantera Press and Hardie Grant Books, World Is Almost At Peace: A Lifetime Of Songwriting For Midnight Oil And More documents nearly five decades of songwriting and provides what is being described as the most comprehensive examination yet of Hirst’s contribution to Australian music.

The publication arrives at a significant moment in Australian cultural history. Hirst was not only the rhythmic force behind Midnight Oil’s explosive live performances, he was also one of the principal architects of the band’s songwriting catalogue. His work helped shape songs that became part of the national conversation, including ‘Beds Are Burning’, ‘The Dead Heart’, ‘Read About It’, ‘Forgotten Years’, ‘King Of The Mountain’, ‘Best Of Both Worlds’ and ‘Kosciusko’.

According to the publishers, the book explores the creative partnership between Hirst, Jim Moginie and Peter Garrett, offering a detailed examination of how Midnight Oil’s songs were constructed. For the first time, Hirst breaks down lyrics and compositions line by line, providing a rare insight into a band that historically maintained a high degree of privacy around its creative process.

The project was completed in the final months of Hirst’s life. His daughter, publisher Lex Hirst, said her father continued working on the manuscript until shortly before his death.

“As both a publisher and daughter, I’ve found myself in a unique position these past few months,” she said.

“My dad, Rob Hirst, was working on World Is Almost At Peace right up until the end of his life, and I’m so proud we’re now able to share it. This project is his tribute to the songwriting cannon, and as you read the book his voice sings out from the pages not only through his lyrics but also through the stories he’s shared along the way. His presence in this world lives on, through this, his final book of words.”

Beyond its analysis of songwriting, the volume serves as a substantial archival document. The hardback edition includes Hirst’s complete lyric catalogue from numerous projects, reproductions of notebook pages, hand-printed posters, photographs and memorabilia dating back to Midnight Oil’s formative years. The book also features commentary and recollections from collaborators including Midnight Oil guitarist Jim Moginie, Divinyls and Hoodoo Gurus bassist Rick Grossman, and Backsliders founder Dom Turner.

Hirst’s career extended well beyond Midnight Oil. Born in Camden, New South Wales, on 3 September 1955, he formed the band that would become Midnight Oil with school friends Jim Moginie and Andrew James in the early 1970s. Following the recruitment of Peter Garrett and Martin Rotsey, Midnight Oil emerged as one of Australia’s most successful and internationally recognised rock acts.

Across fourteen studio albums, the group developed a reputation for politically engaged songwriting that addressed Indigenous rights, environmental issues, nuclear disarmament and social justice. Hirst’s role as a songwriter became increasingly central as the band evolved through landmark releases including Diesel And Dust, Blue Sky Mining and Earth And Sun And Moon.

Away from Midnight Oil, Hirst maintained a prolific creative life through projects including Ghostwriters, Backsliders, Angry Tradesmen and The Break. He also released solo and collaborative recordings, worked on music connected to the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and reunited with daughter Jay O’Shea after decades apart, eventually collaborating on recordings together.

His songwriting achievements were recognised through multiple honours. Hirst shared APRA recognition for ‘Beds Are Burning’, contributed to award-winning songs including ‘Gadigal Land’, and in the 2026 Australia Day Honours was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the performing arts through music.

The publication also follows Hirst’s earlier venture into authorship. His 2003 book Willie’s Bar & Grill chronicled Midnight Oil’s North American tour immediately following the September 11 attacks and combined travel writing, social commentary and life on the road. While that work documented a specific moment in the band’s history, World Is Almost At Peace appears designed as a broader reflection on the creative legacy of a lifetime.

For Midnight Oil fans, the book promises access to material previously unavailable outside the band’s archives. For historians and music scholars, it may provide valuable primary source documentation of how one of Australia’s most influential songwriting teams developed songs that resonated far beyond the music industry.

With publication scheduled for November, the release stands as both a tribute and a historical record. It offers Rob Hirst’s final perspective on the songs, collaborations and ideas that helped define Australian rock music across half a century.

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