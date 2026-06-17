Ed Kuepper Marks 50 Years With New Live Album, Catalogue Reissues And National Tour - Noise11 Music News

Australian songwriter and guitarist Ed Kuepper will celebrate five decades as a recording artist with the release of a new live album, The Exploding Universe – Live, alongside reissues of his 1990 solo album Today Wonder and The Aints’ 1992 release Autocannibalism. All three titles will be released on 24 July through Remote Control Records, with a national tour beginning on 30 July and a newly released live recording of Also Sprach The King Of Euro-Disco available now.

The project brings together several strands of Kuepper’s career, from his early solo work and his 1990s band The Aints through to a contemporary live document recorded with a full ensemble. The releases arrive during a period of renewed international attention for Kuepper, whose influence on Australian independent music continues to be recognised nearly half a century after his earliest recordings.

The centrepiece of the campaign is The Exploding Universe – Live, a double LP and single CD recorded at Melbourne’s National Theatre in 2023. The performance captured Kuepper’s first tour concentrating on his solo catalogue with a full band in more than a decade.

The recording features longtime drummer Mark Dawson, bassist Peter Oxley of Sunnyboys, keyboard player Alister Spence and brass arranger Eamon Dilworth. The set draws material from across Kuepper’s extensive catalogue, including King Of Vice, Electrical Storm, Spartan Spirituals, Honey Steel’s Gold and Everything I’ve Got Belongs To You.

Kuepper described the album simply as “a snapshot of a special night”.

The release follows strong audience response to the 2023 performances. Melbourne musician and commentator Garry Gray said the concert delivered “a killer” performance from beginning to end, highlighting both the energy of the band and Kuepper’s enduring stage presence.

Alongside the live album, Today Wonder returns to circulation after years of limited availability. Originally released in 1990, the album was Kuepper’s fourth solo record and was recorded with Dawson. It contains several songs that have become central to Kuepper’s catalogue, including Everything I’ve Got Belongs To You, Horse Under Water and Eternally Yours.

The reissue marks the first time the album has been made available on streaming platforms. The CD edition also includes seven bonus tracks recorded for Dutch radio during a Northern European tour. Reflecting on the album, Kuepper said he had been seeking a different creative approach after years of performing tightly arranged material, aiming instead for something more open to spontaneous interpretation.

The third release revisits a different period in Kuepper’s career. Autocannibalism, released under The Aints banner in 1992, will appear on vinyl for the first time. The CD edition adds a second disc recorded live at Melbourne’s Sarah Sands Hotel in 1992.

The Aints name was adopted by Kuepper during the early 1990s and referenced his formative work with The Saints. While his solo recordings frequently explored more nuanced and melodic territory, The Aints delivered a heavier guitar-driven sound.

Kuepper described Autocannibalism as a parallel project to Today Wonder, noting that similar ideas produced a very different sonic outcome through alternative musical tools and arrangements.

The releases also provide an opportunity to revisit Kuepper’s broader contribution to Australian music. As a founding member of The Saints during the 1970s, Kuepper helped create music that would become foundational to the development of punk rock.

While debate continues over the precise origins of punk in different countries, recordings such as (I’m) Stranded are widely recognised as important early milestones in the genre’s evolution.

Following The Saints, Kuepper expanded his musical scope through Laughing Clowns before establishing one of the most substantial solo catalogues in Australian music. Since 1985 he has released more than 20 studio albums and received two ARIA Awards.

Admirers of his work have included Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Guy Picciotto, Bill Callahan and Deniz Tek.

The current campaign follows touring activity across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe during 2025. Later in 2026, Kuepper is scheduled to return to the UK for dates alongside The Damned, further extending the international profile of a catalogue that continues to find new audiences.

With a new live document, long-awaited reissues and a national tour on the horizon, the celebrations provide both a retrospective look at Kuepper’s career and a reminder that his creative output remains active five decades after his recording debut.

The Exploding Universe Of Ed Kuepper Tour

30 July, Avoca Beach, Avoca Beach Theatre

31 July, Canberra, The Street Theatre

1 August, Wombarra, Wombarra Bowlo

6 August, Adelaide, The Gov

8 August, St Kilda, The National Theatre

9 August, Barwon Heads, Barwon Heads Hotel

15 August, Fremantle, Freo Social

20 August, Brisbane, The Princess Theatre

21 August, Coffs Harbour, The Jetty Theatre

22 August, Murwillumbah, The Regent Theatre

27 August, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Tickets via feelpresents.com and edkuepper.com

The Exploding Universe – Live Tracklisting

King Of Vice

Little Fiddle

Electrical Storm

Sea-Air

Not A Soul Around

Spartan Spirituals

Rainy Night

Also Sprach The King Of Euro-Disco

Honey Steel’s Gold

Everything I’ve Got Belongs To You

Today Wonder Vinyl Tracklisting

Side 1

Horse Under Water

Always The Woman Pays

Everything I’ve Got Belongs To You

What You Don’t Know

I’d Rather Be The Devil

Side 2

There’s Nothing Natural

Medley A) Today Wonder B) Hey Gyp C) White Houses

Pretty Mary

Eternally Yours

If I Were A Carpenter

The Aints – Autocannibalism Vinyl Tracklisting

Side 1

Ill Wind

Other Side Of The Creek

Linda And Abilene

Side 2

You Can’t Please Everybody

The Aints Go Pop Camping

Red Aces

Ed Kuepper’s Noise11 interviews:

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