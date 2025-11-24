 Rob Zombie Returns To Hellbilly Roots With New Single ‘Heathen Days' And Album ‘The Great Satan' - Noise11.com
Rob Zombie returns with new album The Great Satan

Rob Zombie photo supplied by Nuclear Blast

Rob Zombie Returns To Hellbilly Roots With New Single ‘Heathen Days’ And Album ‘The Great Satan’

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2025

in News

Rob Zombie has launched a new chapter in his long running metal legacy with the release of his latest single, Heathen Days, a fierce preview of his forthcoming album, The Great Satan, which arrives February 27 through Nuclear Blast Records. The track, paired with a self directed video, dives deep into the hostile imagery that defined Zombie’s early sonic identity, with riff heavy guitars and lyrics that summon visions of conflict and unrest.

The Great Satan marks Zombie’s eighth solo album and follows the 2021 Top 10 release The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, a record that continued his streak of seven consecutive Top 10 debuts. The new album finds Zombie tapping back into the Hellbilly aesthetic that shaped Hellbilly Deluxe and The Sinister Urge, two defining releases in his catalogue. The new project will be available in multiple formats including a limited edition box set and exclusive merchandise.

Zombie has remained one of the few artists to successfully operate across music and film with more than fifteen million albums sold worldwide and a directorial career that includes House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and the number one hit Halloween. Before embarking on his solo journey, Zombie fronted White Zombie, a band that delivered multi platinum success and shaped the industrial metal landscape of the early 1990s.

Tracklisting For The Great Satan
F.T.W. 84
Tarantula
(I’m A) Rock ‘N’ Roller
Heathen Days
Who Am I
Black Rat Coffin
Sir Lord Acid Wolfman
Punks And Demons
The Devilman
Out Of Sight
Revolution Motherfuckers
Welcome To The Electric Age
The Black Scorpion
Unclean Animals
Grave Discontent

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Kreator announce new album Krushers Of The World and release new single Seven Serpents
Kreator Dive Into Dario Argento’s Blood-Soaked World With New Single ‘Tränenpalast’

German thrash legends Kreator have channelled their inner horror buff for Halloween, releasing a macabre new single, Tränenpalast, inspired by Dario Argento's 1977 cult classic Suspiria. The track arrives ahead of the band's sixteenth studio album, Krushers Of The World, due out 16 January 2026 through Nuclear Blast Records.

November 3, 2025
James Hetfield of Metallica at Powertrip photo by Richard Gilkerson
Metallica Perform First Australian Show Of M72 World Tour In Perth

Metallica has performed the first of their M72 world tour Australian dates in Perth. Noise11 breaks down the first show.

November 2, 2025
Of Mice & Men and Crystal Lake announce May 2026 Australian tour
Of Mice & Men Announce 2026 Australian Tour With Crystal Lake

Southern California metalcore icons Of Mice & Men will return to Australia in May 2026, joining forces with Japanese heavy music innovators Crystal Lake for one of the most powerful double-bills of the year.

October 30, 2025
Parkway Drive on top of Sydney Opera House photo by Parkway Drive
Parkway Drive Take To The Skies For Opera House Stunt Ahead Of 2026 Film ‘HOME’

Parkway Drive have made Australian music history, performing a world-first aerial stunt above the Sydney Opera House. At dawn, frontman Winston McCall rappelled from a hovering helicopter onto the iconic sails, landing on a 60-centimetre platform perched 65 metres high.

October 23, 2025
Rob Zombie returns with new album The Great Satan
Rob Zombie Returns To His Hellbilly Roots With ‘The Great Satan’ Out February 27

Rob Zombie, the horror-fuelled heavy metal icon, is gearing up to unleash his eighth studio album The Great Satan on February 27 through Nuclear Blast Records. The follow-up to 2021's The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, the new record promises a return to the raw, psychotic sound of Zombie's Hellbilly Deluxe era.

October 13, 2025
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and new guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari performing live in 2025
Megadeth Ignite Farewell Era With ‘Tipping Point’ – A Ferocious First Glimpse at Their Final Album

After four decades of redefining thrash metal, Megadeth have officially entered their final chapter with the release of their blistering new single ‘Tipping Point', the first track from what's confirmed to be their seventeenth and final studio album, due 23 January 2026. The as-yet-untitled album will mark the end of a monumental career that began in 1983 when Dave Mustaine turned his dismissal from Metallica into one of heavy metal's greatest comebacks.

October 6, 2025
Lamb of God release new single “Sepsis” 2025
Lamb of God Unleash “Sepsis”, Their First New Music Since 2022

Lamb of God have roared back with a brand-new single, “Sepsis”, their first original music since 2022's Omens. The track arrives with all the menace, intensity and uncompromising heaviness fans have come to expect from the Richmond, Virginia metal titans.

October 3, 2025