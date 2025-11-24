Rob Zombie Returns To Hellbilly Roots With New Single ‘Heathen Days' And Album ‘The Great Satan' - Noise11.com

Rob Zombie has launched a new chapter in his long running metal legacy with the release of his latest single, Heathen Days, a fierce preview of his forthcoming album, The Great Satan, which arrives February 27 through Nuclear Blast Records. The track, paired with a self directed video, dives deep into the hostile imagery that defined Zombie’s early sonic identity, with riff heavy guitars and lyrics that summon visions of conflict and unrest.

The Great Satan marks Zombie’s eighth solo album and follows the 2021 Top 10 release The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, a record that continued his streak of seven consecutive Top 10 debuts. The new album finds Zombie tapping back into the Hellbilly aesthetic that shaped Hellbilly Deluxe and The Sinister Urge, two defining releases in his catalogue. The new project will be available in multiple formats including a limited edition box set and exclusive merchandise.

Zombie has remained one of the few artists to successfully operate across music and film with more than fifteen million albums sold worldwide and a directorial career that includes House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and the number one hit Halloween. Before embarking on his solo journey, Zombie fronted White Zombie, a band that delivered multi platinum success and shaped the industrial metal landscape of the early 1990s.

Tracklisting For The Great Satan

F.T.W. 84

Tarantula

(I’m A) Rock ‘N’ Roller

Heathen Days

Who Am I

Black Rat Coffin

Sir Lord Acid Wolfman

Punks And Demons

The Devilman

Out Of Sight

Revolution Motherfuckers

Welcome To The Electric Age

The Black Scorpion

Unclean Animals

Grave Discontent

