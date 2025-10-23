 Parkway Drive Take To The Skies For Opera House Stunt Ahead Of 2026 Film ‘HOME' - Noise11.com
Parkway Drive on top of Sydney Opera House photo by Parkway Drive

Parkway Drive Take To The Skies For Opera House Stunt Ahead Of 2026 Film ‘HOME’

by Noise11.com on October 23, 2025

Parkway Drive have made Australian music history, performing a world-first aerial stunt above the Sydney Opera House. At dawn, frontman Winston McCall rappelled from a hovering helicopter onto the iconic sails, landing on a 60-centimetre platform perched 65 metres high.

The breathtaking moment marks another milestone in the Byron Bay metal heavyweights’ career, following their sold-out performance inside the Opera House in June, where the band transformed the Concert Hall into a lush green stage draped in moss and native flora. That show, performed with a full symphonic orchestra, set a new standard for the group’s theatrical ambition.

Both the concert and the daring helicopter stunt will be featured in Parkway Drive’s forthcoming concert film HOME, due in cinemas across Australia in 2026.

“Every Aussie grows up seeing the Sydney Opera House on postcards and TV, but never in a million years did I think I’d be standing on it, let alone dropping onto it from a helicopter,” says McCall. “That’s an experience I’ll never forget. There’s nothing quite like it.”

The vision for HOME continues Parkway Drive’s long tradition of spectacle and intensity, hallmarks that have defined the band’s evolution from Byron Bay surf kids to international festival headliners.

Since forming in 2003, Parkway Drive have become one of Australia’s most successful heavy music exports. Their albums Ire (2015), Reverence (2018) and Darker Still (2022) each reached number one on the ARIA Albums Chart, cementing their status as the country’s leading metal act. Across two decades they have released seven studio albums, two documentaries, an EP and a book, Ten Years of Parkway Drive, charting their rise from local hardcore shows at Byron Bay Youth Centre to headlining Europe’s Wacken Open Air festival.

The band’s line-up featuring Winston McCall, guitarists Jeff Ling and Luke Kilpatrick, bassist Jia O’Connor, and drummer Ben Gordon has remained remarkably stable, a rare feat in heavy music. Their consistency has helped build a sound that evolved from raw metalcore roots into anthemic, cinematic hard rock.

McCall’s command as a frontman and lyricist has been crucial to that transformation. His growl has softened at times into melody, especially on Darker Still, which showcased a reflective, more personal side to the band. Yet Parkway Drive’s energy has never dulled, and the ambition on display in HOME proves they remain restless innovators, unafraid to take creative and physical risks.

From their early DIY days in “The Parkway House” – the Byron Bay rehearsal space that inspired their name – the band learned to create their own opportunities. “There weren’t venues for heavy bands where we came from,” McCall once said. “So we made our own.” That spirit of independence still drives Parkway Drive two decades later, even as their reach has expanded to arenas and festival main stages around the world.

The Opera House stunt reflects more than spectacle; it’s a symbol of how far they’ve come from local underdogs to global ambassadors for Australian heavy music. For McCall, the sight of the sunrise over Sydney Harbour while suspended above the nation’s most recognisable landmark was the perfect metaphor for a band still climbing new heights.

